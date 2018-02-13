Jacob Zuma recalled by South Africa's ruling party

Johannesburg, South Africa (CNN) South Africa's ruling African National Congress has announced a "recall" of the country's leader, Jacob Zuma, demanding that he resign in the face of a corruption scandal that has sapped support for the party once led by Nelson Mandela.

The recall, a powerful statement that the ANC no longer backs the President, was the culmination of a marathon meeting that stretched into the early hours of Tuesday morning. Top ANC officials, including party leader Cyril Ramaphosa, were unable to persuade Zuma to step down immediately.

Zuma must now decide whether to bow to the party's demand -- which has no constitutional effect -- or cling on to power and face a vote of no confidence in parliament organized by opposition parties.

It was clear on Tuesday that Zuma was reluctant to go. ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule told a press conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday that Zuma had agreed to stand down -- but only if he could oversee a transition period of three to six months. The ANC top brass rejected his offer.

"South Africa's going through a period of uncertainty and anxiety as a result of the unresolved matter of transition," Magashule said, adding that the decision to demand Zuma's resignation was a difficult one "taken after exhaustive discussions."

