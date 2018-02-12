Breaking News

Artist reimagines classic paintings with modern twist

By Mick Krever, CNN

Updated 3:10 AM ET, Mon February 12, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

quote amanpour kehinde wiley
Photos: Artist reimagines classic paintings with modern twist
Hide Caption
1 of 10
&quot;What I choose to do is to take people who happen to look like me -- black and brown people all over the world, increasingly -- and to allow them to occupy that field of power.&quot;
Photos: Artist reimagines classic paintings with modern twist
"What I choose to do is to take people who happen to look like me -- black and brown people all over the world, increasingly -- and to allow them to occupy that field of power."
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Much of his work focuses on reinterpreting classic works of art, like Jacques-Louis David&#39;s famous portrait of Napoleon crossing the Alps (next slide) atop his favorite horse, Marengo.
Photos: Artist reimagines classic paintings with modern twist
Much of his work focuses on reinterpreting classic works of art, like Jacques-Louis David's famous portrait of Napoleon crossing the Alps (next slide) atop his favorite horse, Marengo.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
&quot;The world&#39;s a scary place. The role of an artist is to look at that world as it is and to imagine alternative possibilities, but also to heighten what actually is. What can I do as an artist that hasn&#39;t already been done before? Look closer.&quot;
Photos: Artist reimagines classic paintings with modern twist
"The world's a scary place. The role of an artist is to look at that world as it is and to imagine alternative possibilities, but also to heighten what actually is. What can I do as an artist that hasn't already been done before? Look closer."
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Here, Kehinde reinterprets a classical French painting of a couple (next slide), in this case with two men.
Photos: Artist reimagines classic paintings with modern twist
Here, Kehinde reinterprets a classical French painting of a couple (next slide), in this case with two men.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&quot;My job is to walk through the streets, find someone who&#39;s minding their own business, trying to get to work, stopping them. The next thing you know, they&#39;re hanging on a great museum throughout the world.&quot;
Photos: Artist reimagines classic paintings with modern twist
"My job is to walk through the streets, find someone who's minding their own business, trying to get to work, stopping them. The next thing you know, they're hanging on a great museum throughout the world."
Hide Caption
6 of 10
&quot;What can I do to start a broader conversation about presence and imminence and the desire to be seen as respected and beautiful in this world?&quot;
Photos: Artist reimagines classic paintings with modern twist
"What can I do to start a broader conversation about presence and imminence and the desire to be seen as respected and beautiful in this world?"
Hide Caption
7 of 10
&quot;Well, what I&#39;m doing is I&#39;m looking at fashion as culture, fashion as serious business, where people will oftentimes dress themselves as a form of armor.&quot;
Photos: Artist reimagines classic paintings with modern twist
"Well, what I'm doing is I'm looking at fashion as culture, fashion as serious business, where people will oftentimes dress themselves as a form of armor."
Hide Caption
8 of 10
&quot;Fashion is armor insomuch as it says something about who we are in the world. It also protects us a bit. My work tries to concentrate on fashion as a conceptual color. It&#39;s yet another color in my palette, to tell a story.&quot;
Photos: Artist reimagines classic paintings with modern twist
"Fashion is armor insomuch as it says something about who we are in the world. It also protects us a bit. My work tries to concentrate on fashion as a conceptual color. It's yet another color in my palette, to tell a story."
Hide Caption
9 of 10
&quot;Every day I count my blessings. There&#39;s something to be said about the courage to just throw yourself into this type of work.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;I&#39;d never thought in a million years that I&#39;d be here having the success that I do. But it says something great about America and about New York City that you can have a dream like this. That you can put one foot in front of the other and people will say yes to what you&#39;re up to.&quot;
Photos: Artist reimagines classic paintings with modern twist
"Every day I count my blessings. There's something to be said about the courage to just throw yourself into this type of work."

"I'd never thought in a million years that I'd be here having the success that I do. But it says something great about America and about New York City that you can have a dream like this. That you can put one foot in front of the other and people will say yes to what you're up to."
Hide Caption
10 of 10
quote amanpour kehinde wileyRESTRICTED_aman_kehinde_wiley_11RESTRICTED_aman_kehinde_wiley_14RESTRICTED_aman_kehinde_wiley_18RESTRICTED_aman_kehinde_wiley_05RESTRICTED_aman_kehinde_wiley_01RESTRICTED_aman_kehinde_wiley_07RESTRICTED_aman_kehinde_wiley_09RESTRICTED_aman_kehinde_3RESTRICTED_aman_kehinde_wiley_19
As Kehinde Wiley explains, he takes "people that look like me, black and brown," and allows them "to occupy that field of power" of classical portraiture.