Tropical Cyclone Gita could be most powerful to ever hit Tonga

(CNN) A storm barreling toward the Pacific island nation of Tonga could be the most powerful to ever hit the country.

Tropical Cyclone Gita is expected to hit Nuku'alofa, Tonga's capital, with heavy winds up to 215 kilometers per hour (134 miles per hour) and upwards of 250 millimeters (10 inches) of rainfall Monday. Flooding and storm surges are expected to be another concern over the next 24 hours.

The Tongan Red Cross has warned the community that it could be in for a direct hit, and Tongan Police Commissioner Stephen Caldwell said Gita "could be the most powerful in the country's history."

"We are urging people to seek refuge from this severe cyclone," Caldwell said.

Tropical Cyclone #Gita churning across the South Pacific, bearing down on Tonga -- latest from JTWC: https://t.co/IK6aPzOCy6 pic.twitter.com/8s9XeN9Svv — NWS OPC (@NWSOPC) February 12, 2018

Gita will strengthen to the equivalent of a weak Category 4 Atlantic Hurricane Monday, according to CNN meteorologist Michael Guy.

