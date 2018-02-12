(CNN) The suspected serial killer was a mall Santa.

As investigators dug for bodies at a Toronto-area property Monday, details continued to emerge about the life of suspect Bruce McArthur.

McArthur, who is charged with five counts of murder and is alleged to have hidden some victims' remains in planters around Toronto, served as Santa Claus at Agincourt Mall in the Scarborough neighborhood of the city.

"He was hired through an event management company who provides various forms of entertainers including Santa to many events throughout the (Greater Toronto area)," a statement from the mall said.

"There were no reported incidents by customers or by store and mall employees during his time at the mall."

