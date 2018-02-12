(CNN) There was no evidence a crime was committed when a US Border Patrol agent was killed more than two months ago while on patrol in West Texas, according to a new government memo obtained by CNN.

The internal memo from US Border Patrol acting Chief Carla L. Provost is the third indication that there appears to be no evidence of foul play that led to the mysterious death of US Border Agent Rogelio "Roger" Martinez in November.

Martinez, 36, died hours after he was injured on November 18. He was patrolling alone near Interstate 10 when he stopped his vehicle about 12 miles east of Van Horn, Texas. He and his partner, Stephen "Michael" Garland, were found injured near a concrete-lined culvert, a tunnel structure used for water drainage.

Last week, FBI investigators said they had found no evidence so far of an attack or scuffle in Martinez's death. The FBI said it had interviewed hundreds of people, combed through cellular data and analyzed DNA from the scene.

The agents were patrolling in separate vehicles and it's unclear why both ended up at the bottom of the culvert, the FBI said.

