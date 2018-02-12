(CNN) Three jail officials were charged Monday in the case of a Milwaukee inmate who died of dehydration in his cell after being denied water for seven days.

Former jail administrator Maj. Nancy Evans faces one charge of felony misconduct and one misdemeanor charge of obstruction. She is accused of covering up key portions of surveillance video of Terrill Thomas' jail cell.

Thomas, 38, died in April 2016 after water was shut off to his cell. According to the criminal complaint, Evans did not take steps to preserve footage that showed the water being shut off. The complaint also alleges she did not tell investigators about the existence of the footage when asked during an investigation.

Thomas was arrested on April 15, 2016, and charged with reckless endangerment and felony firearms violations after he fired shots in a local casino, according to court documents. All charges related to his arrest were dismissed after his death.

Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm described the charges against the jail officials at a news conference on Monday.

