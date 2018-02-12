Breaking News

5 things for February 12: Immigration, Puerto Rico, Oxfam

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:29 AM ET, Mon February 12, 2018

Senator explains GOP immigration plan
Senator explains GOP immigration plan

    Senator explains GOP immigration plan

(CNN)Happy Monday. We'll be spending the morning poring through the thousands of emails you sent with your suggestions on our Sunday experiment. But first, here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Politics

Immigration takes center stage in the Senate starting today when Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opens up floor debate on the topic. Several amendments will be considered, including President Trump's proposal for a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million immigrants in exchange for $25 billion for a border wall and other security enhancements.
    Meanwhile, the President unveils that much-talked about infrastructure plan today. The proposal's general outline calls for a $200 billion federal investment in the nation's roads, bridges, waterways and railroads. The White House hopes the money will trigger state and local governments to spend a total of $1.5 trillion on improvements.
    Hispanic Trump voter defends Trump's rhetoric
    Hispanic Trump voter defends Trump's rhetoric

      Hispanic Trump voter defends Trump's rhetoric

    2. Crashes

    A Russian plane crashed on takeoff near Moscow over the weekend, killing all 71 people. The crew of the Saratov Airlines flight didn't report any problems before it crashed in snowy terrain. The plane's flight recorders have been recovered.
    Meanwhile, three people died when a helicopter touring the Grand Canyon crashed in Arizona. Three survivors and the pilot were later rescued in an operation that was hampered by the windy and rugged conditions in the canyon.
    Plane's final moments captured on camera
    Plane's final moments captured on camera

      Plane's final moments captured on camera

    3. Puerto Rico blackout

    Officials are working to restore power to northern parts of the island, including the capital of San Juan, after an explosion and fire at a power substation caused a blackout. The fire was sparked by a mechanical failure and was quickly put out. If you remember, Hurricane Maria plunged almost all of Puerto Rico into darkness when it hit last fall. Some 450,000 are still lacking power because of it.
    The drive that shows how badly Puerto Rico was hit
    The drive that shows how badly Puerto Rico was hit

      The drive that shows how badly Puerto Rico was hit

    4. Oxfam sex scandal

    The aid organizaion Oxfam could lose public funding over allegations its staff hired prostitutes in Haiti while they were working after the 2010 earthquake. Oxfam aid workers, including the country director, are accused of turning a rented villa into a makeshift brothel. Oxfam says it will strengthen its vetting of its staff and create a whistleblower hotline to make sure such things don't happen again.
    Oxfam hit with pay-for-sex claims in Haiti
    Oxfam hit with pay-for-sex claims in Haiti

      Oxfam hit with pay-for-sex claims in Haiti

    5. Aetna

    Aetna is being investigated by California's insurance commissioner after one of its former medical director made a shocking admission under oath in a deposition: he never looked at patient records when deciding whether to OK or deny care. CNN showed California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones a transcript of the testimony, and he wants to know if this is a widespread practice at Aetna.
    Aetna investigated after stunning admission
    Aetna investigated after stunning admission

      Aetna investigated after stunning admission

    WINTER OLYMPICS

    Over the weekend, teenager Red Gerard claimed the USA's first gold as he produced the performance of his life in the snowboard slopestyle competition.
    -- OAR's Evgenia Medvedeva set a new world record in the women's figure skating short program.
    -- Canadian Eric Radford became the first openly gay man in Winter Olympics history to earn a gold medal with Team Canada's figure skating win.
    -- Russia's Semen Elistratov became the first Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) to medal. But then Olympic officials had to defend their decision to let him compete after it emerged he served a doping suspension.
    -- Mirai Nagasu became the first American female figure skater to hit the triple axel during an Olympic event.
    Mirai Nagasu
    Mirai Nagasu
    Here's what's coming up:
    -- This week, we'll get a glimpse of one of the most dominant athletes in winter sport and potentially the face of these games: USA's Mikaela Shiffrin. She'll be looking to claim her first gold of these Games in the women's giant slalom (which was put on hold after high winds forced the event to be postponed).
    -- After claiming a silver medal in the 5,000m on Saturday, Team Netherlands' Ireen Wust has the opportunity to become the most successful speed skater in Olympic history if she is able to claim a medal in the 1500m.
    -- Team USA are just two golds away from reaching a landmark 100 gold medals in Winter Olympics history

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    Grab your spot
    If you want a peek at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the "I dos," the post-wedding processional route has been released.
    Royal couple announce wedding date
    Royal couple announce wedding date

      Royal couple announce wedding date

    Sorry, ladies
    Idris Elba popped the question to his girlfriend at a film screening -- and there's video. Watch it and weep.
    Watch Idris Elba pop the question
    Watch Idris Elba pop the question

      Watch Idris Elba pop the question

    Extreme makeover
    Months after it was turned into a prison for prominent Saudis, the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh is open to the us regular folk again.
    R.I.P. Reg
    Whether you knew him as Normal, the political operative on "The Wire," or as Freddy, the barbecue man on "House of Cards," Reg E. Cathey's voice was something to hear. He died at age 59.
    'House of Cards' actor Reg E. Cathey dies
    'House of Cards' actor Reg E. Cathey dies

      'House of Cards' actor Reg E. Cathey dies

    AND FINALLY

    Hey, Siri ...
    What would Siri have been like in the 80s? Wonder no more. (Click to view)