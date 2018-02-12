5 things for February 12: Immigration, Puerto Rico, Oxfam

(CNN) Happy Monday. We'll be spending the morning poring through the thousands of emails you sent with your suggestions on our Sunday experiment. But first, here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Politics

2. Crashes

A Russian plane crashed on takeoff near Moscow over the weekend, killing all 71 people. The crew of the Saratov Airlines flight didn't report any problems before it crashed in snowy terrain. The plane's flight recorders have been recovered.

Meanwhile, three people died when a helicopter touring the Grand Canyon crashed in Arizona. Three survivors and the pilot were later rescued in an operation that was hampered by the windy and rugged conditions in the canyon.

3. Puerto Rico blackout

Officials are working to restore power to northern parts of the island, including the capital of San Juan, after an explosion and fire at a power substation caused a blackout. The fire was sparked by a mechanical failure and was quickly put out. If you remember, Hurricane Maria plunged almost all of Puerto Rico into darkness when it hit last fall. Some 450,000 are still lacking power because of it.

4. Oxfam sex scandal

The aid organizaion Oxfam could lose public funding over allegations its staff hired prostitutes in Haiti while they were working after the 2010 earthquake. Oxfam aid workers, including the country director, are accused of turning a rented villa into a makeshift brothel. Oxfam says it will strengthen its vetting of its staff and create a whistleblower hotline to make sure such things don't happen again.

5. Aetna

Aetna is being investigated by California's insurance commissioner after one of its former medical director made a shocking admission under oath in a deposition: he never looked at patient records when deciding whether to OK or deny care. CNN showed California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones a transcript of the testimony, and he wants to know if this is a widespread practice at Aetna.

WINTER OLYMPICS

Over the weekend, teenager Red Gerard claimed the USA's first gold as he produced the performance of his life in the snowboard slopestyle competition.

-- OAR's Evgenia Medvedeva set a new world record in the women's figure skating short program.

-- Canadian Eric Radford became the first openly gay man in Winter Olympics history to earn a gold medal with Team Canada's figure skating win.

Semen Elistratov became the first Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) to medal. But then Olympic officials had to defend their decision to let him compete after it emerged -- Russia'sbecame the first Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) to medal. But then Olympic officials had to defend their decision to let him compete after it emerged he served a doping suspension.

Mirai Nagasu

Here's what's coming up:

Mikaela Shiffrin. She'll be looking to claim her first gold of these Games in the women's giant slalom (which was put on hold after high winds forced the event to be postponed). -- This week, we'll get a glimpse of one of the most dominant athletes in winter sport and potentially the face of these games: USA'sShe'll be looking to claim her first gold of these Games in the women's giant slalom (which was put on hold after high winds forced the event to be postponed).

-- After claiming a silver medal in the 5,000m on Saturday, Team Netherlands' Ireen Wust has the opportunity to become the most successful speed skater in Olympic history if she is able to claim a medal in the 1500m.

-- Team USA are just two golds away from reaching a landmark 100 gold medals in Winter Olympics history

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Grab your spot

If you want a peek at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the "I dos," the post-wedding processional route has been released.

Sorry, ladies

Extreme makeover

Months after it was turned into a prison for prominent Saudis, the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh is open to the us regular folk again.

R.I.P. Reg

Whether you knew him as Normal, the political operative on "The Wire," or as Freddy, the barbecue man on "House of Cards," Reg E. Cathey's voice was something to hear. He died at age 59.

AND FINALLY

Hey, Siri ...