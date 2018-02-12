Story highlights Canadian pair help clinch team gold to Adele

Skaters now allowed music with lyrics

"Despacito" heard twice in team event arena

(CNN) Adele was there, and so were Beyoncé, Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

No, this wasn't a night out in a Las Vegas hotel, but the Olympic figure skating arena at the PyeongChang 2018 Games.

In an Olympic first, skaters who used to perform to beautiful pieces of classical music -- who can forget Katarina Witt's mesmerizing performance to the opera "Carmen" in Calgary in 1988? -- are now allowed to skate to music with lyrics.

And in another first, Eric Radford became the first openly gay man to clinch an Olympic gold medal when he helped Canada win the figure skating team event with his partner Meagan Duhamel.

They did so to Adele's "Hometown Glory."

