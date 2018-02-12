Photos: Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 13 American snowboarder Chloe Kim competes on the halfpipe. Kim, 17, posted the two highest scores of the finals, earning gold with a near-perfect score of 98.25. Hide Caption 1 of 28

American luger Emily Sweeney walks away after crashing on her final run. Hide Caption 2 of 28

Sue Sweeney, center, reacts to her daughter's crash in the luge. Hide Caption 3 of 28

Japan's Ryosuke Sakazume crashes during a short-track speedskating race. Hide Caption 4 of 28

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands gestures during the men's 1,500-meter speedskating race. Dutch skater Kjeld Nuis won the gold. The Netherlands have now won four gold medals, all in speedskating. Hide Caption 5 of 28

Germany's Christopher Grotheer does a skeleton practice run. Hide Caption 6 of 28

A woman shows her support for the United States during the men's halfpipe qualification. Hide Caption 7 of 28

Austrian skier Marcel Hirscher celebrates on the podium after winning his first Olympic gold medal. The six-time world champion held off France's Alexis Pinturault, left, and Victor Muffat-Jeandet in the combined. Hide Caption 8 of 28

Finland's Minnamari Tuominen pins Canada's Jillian Saulnier against the glass during a preliminary-round hockey game. Canada, the gold medalists in each of the last four Olympics, won 4-1. Hide Caption 9 of 28

Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes delivers a stone during the gold-medal match in mixed doubles curling. Lawes and John Morris defeated Switzerland. Hide Caption 10 of 28

They call her "Silver Stina," but perhaps not anymore after Sweden's Stina Nilsson won gold in the cross-country sprint. Nilsson was nicknamed "Silver Stina" for her four World Championship silvers. Hide Caption 11 of 28

Germany's Thomas Bing lies on the snow after a cross-country skiing race. Hide Caption 12 of 28

Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won gold in a cross-country sprint. Italy's Federico Pellegrino, left, earned the silver. Alexander Bolshunov, from Russia, took the bronze. Hide Caption 13 of 28

British speedskater Elise Christie, center, races past Hungary's Andrea Keszler, left, and Canada's Kim Boutin during a 500-meter short-track quarterfinal. Hide Caption 14 of 28

Australian snowboarder Emily Arthur bleeds from her nose after falling during a halfpipe run. Hide Caption 15 of 28

US fans cheer during the women's luge competition. Hide Caption 16 of 28

American Emily Sweeney reacts after a luge run. Hide Caption 17 of 28

Polina Seronosova, a cross-country skier from Belarus, competes in a classical sprint race. Hide Caption 18 of 28

Fans take in the women's luge event. Hide Caption 19 of 28

Swiss snowboarder Jan Scherrer competes in the men's halfpipe. Hide Caption 20 of 28

An Olympic staff member takes a position on a tree to watch some skiing. Hide Caption 21 of 28

Austrian skier Matthias Mayer crashes during the combined event. Hide Caption 22 of 28

Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, curling athletes from Russia, celebrate after defeating Norway for a bronze medal. Hide Caption 23 of 28

Switzerland's Justin Murisier skis the downhill portion of the men's combined. Hide Caption 24 of 28

American snowboarder Shaun White soars in halfpipe qualifying. He had the highest score of the day. Hide Caption 25 of 28

A spectator waits for skiers to start the men's combined. Hide Caption 26 of 28

Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten compete for a bronze medal in curling. Hide Caption 27 of 28