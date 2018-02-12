Breaking News

Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 13

Updated 10:44 AM ET, Tue February 13, 2018

American snowboarder Chloe Kim competes on the halfpipe. Kim, 17, posted the two highest scores of the finals, earning gold with a near-perfect score of 98.25.
American luger Emily Sweeney walks away after crashing on her final run.
Sue Sweeney, center, reacts to her daughter's crash in the luge.
Japan's Ryosuke Sakazume crashes during a short-track speedskating race.
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands gestures during the men's 1,500-meter speedskating race. Dutch skater Kjeld Nuis won the gold. The Netherlands have now won four gold medals, all in speedskating.
Germany's Christopher Grotheer does a skeleton practice run.
A woman shows her support for the United States during the men's halfpipe qualification.
Austrian skier Marcel Hirscher celebrates on the podium after winning his first Olympic gold medal. The six-time world champion held off France's Alexis Pinturault, left, and Victor Muffat-Jeandet in the combined.
Finland's Minnamari Tuominen pins Canada's Jillian Saulnier against the glass during a preliminary-round hockey game. Canada, the gold medalists in each of the last four Olympics, won 4-1.
Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes delivers a stone during the gold-medal match in mixed doubles curling. Lawes and John Morris defeated Switzerland.
They call her "Silver Stina," but perhaps not anymore after Sweden's Stina Nilsson won gold in the cross-country sprint. Nilsson was nicknamed "Silver Stina" for her four World Championship silvers.
Germany's Thomas Bing lies on the snow after a cross-country skiing race.
Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won gold in a cross-country sprint. Italy's Federico Pellegrino, left, earned the silver. Alexander Bolshunov, from Russia, took the bronze.
British speedskater Elise Christie, center, races past Hungary's Andrea Keszler, left, and Canada's Kim Boutin during a 500-meter short-track quarterfinal.
Australian snowboarder Emily Arthur bleeds from her nose after falling during a halfpipe run.
US fans cheer during the women's luge competition.
American Emily Sweeney reacts after a luge run.
Polina Seronosova, a cross-country skier from Belarus, competes in a classical sprint race.
Fans take in the women's luge event.
Swiss snowboarder Jan Scherrer competes in the men's halfpipe.
An Olympic staff member takes a position on a tree to watch some skiing.
Austrian skier Matthias Mayer crashes during the combined event.
Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, curling athletes from Russia, celebrate after defeating Norway for a bronze medal.
Switzerland's Justin Murisier skis the downhill portion of the men's combined.
American snowboarder Shaun White soars in halfpipe qualifying. He had the highest score of the day.
A spectator waits for skiers to start the men's combined.
Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten compete for a bronze medal in curling.
Officials assist Russian skier Pavel Trikhichev after he crashed in the downhill portion of the men's combined.
See photos from the Winter Olympics, which are taking place in Pyeongchang, South Korea.