Washington (CNN) The Pentagon is asking for a major boost in military spending for 2019, requesting Congress approve a budget of $686 billion -- one of the largest in the Defense Department's history.

At the same time the Trump administration's budget proposal included major cuts for international diplomacy and overseas aid.

Touting the proposal on Monday, President Donald Trump said the US military would be the strongest its ever been, including "increasing arsenals of virtually every weapon."

Military officials say the increase of $80 billion from 2017 is primarily aimed at deterring threats from Russia and China.

"Great power competition, not terrorism, has emerged as the central challenge to US security and prosperity," Under Secretary Of Defense David L. Norquist told reporters Monday following the unveiling of the budget proposal. "We recognize that, if unaddressed, the eroding US military advantage versus China and Russia could undermine our ability to deter aggression and coercion in key strategic regions."

