Snowden ribs WH over security clearance backlog

Washington (CNN) Former National Security Agency contractor-turned-whistleblower Edward Snowden on Monday ribbed the White House for its extensive security clearance backlog.

"I got a security clearance faster than half of this White House," Snowden tweeted.

CNN reported on Friday that many top staffers at the White House, including President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, do not have full security clearances and are operating with interim clearances as their reviews continue.

The White House has attributed the backlog of clearances to the review process from the FBI and White House Office of Security.

Among those working with an interim security clearance was staff secretary Rob Porter, who departed the White House last week after news reports detailing allegations he had abused his ex-wives.

