Donald Trump has Super Weird capitalization habits On Twitter

Washington (CNN) Of all the abnormal things related to President Donald Trump's first year in office, none has more consistently vexed me than this: Why oh why does he capitalize certain words -- that absolutely DO NOT need to be capitalized -- in his tweets?

The issue came to a head on Sunday with this tweet from Trump

"4.2 million hard working Americans have already received a large Bonus and/or Pay Increase because of our recently Passed Tax Cut & Jobs Bill....and it will only get better! We are far ahead of schedule."

OK. While I know this isn't exactly the possibility of a nuclear North Korea or the ongoing Russia meddling investigation, grammar matters. Punctuation matters. And capitalization matters.

In honor of all the copy editors in the world everywhere, let's break this tweet down!

