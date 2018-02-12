(CNN) Identical twins John and James want nothing more than to serve in the military, but as "Dreamers" brought to the United States from the Philippines at age 10, whether they are deported or deployed falls on Congress.

"Just give us a chance to prove that we're Americans," James said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

As the twins wait for a decision on their future, the immediate future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program "could determine whether they are deported or deployed," Tapper reported.

The brothers and their mother came to the US legally as tourists. Their paperwork allowed them to remain just a few months but they overstayed, necessitating the need for DACA protections to keep them in the country.

As DACA recipients, John and James, who wished to only have their first names used, say they watch TV with anxiety, not knowing if permanent legislation for DACA will be passed. "Am I going to ship out or am I going to get sent back to a country that I hardly know?" James asks.

