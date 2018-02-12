Trump budget proposal still seeking wall funding

(CNN) The White House unveiled a budget proposal on Monday heavy on fulfilling President Donald Trump's campaign promises, pressing for new spending on infrastructure and a border wall.

But the document -- always a political exercise by Presidents that stands little chance of being adopted by Congress -- is especially immaterial this year, since lawmakers approved a two-year spending plan just last week.

Instead, the budget serves as a demonstration of Trump's priorities after a year in office. According to a blueprint released Sunday evening, the budget includes $200 billion meant to spur more than $1 trillion dollars in infrastructure spending; $23 billion for border security; and $17 billion meant to combat the opioid epidemic.

The Office of Management and Budget said the plan would cut deficits by $3 trillion over 10 years, a far cry from traditional Republican proposals that vowed to slash spending in a bid to balance the federal budget.

Instead, Trump has proposed massive new military spending and billions for border security, which he insists is necessary to protect the United States. The budget outline released on Sunday did not detail any cuts to spending, though further details of the budget were expected later Monday.

