Retired Marine: John Kelly should resign

Shawn Turner is a retired Marine Corps officer with 21 years of service. He is the vice president and co-founder of MPACT Communication, a communication strategies and training consultancy. Turner is also a CNN national security analyst and the former director of communication for US National Intelligence. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) It has been just over six months since retired Gen. John Kelly took over as White House chief of staff. For most Americans, Kelly's selection for the position in July 2017 represented a potential turning point for a highly dysfunctional West Wing. After all, Kelly served honorably as an infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps for more than 40 years. Along the way, he earned a reputation as a strong and principled leader with a penchant for order and discipline.

By all accounts, Kelly had some early success. However, he continues to find himself at the center of a steady stream of controversies, largely of his own doing. The situation has left many Americans dismayed and disappointed with his performance, but perhaps none more so than those who know Kelly best -- his fellow Marines.

Shawn Turner

Marines are a peculiar bunch. I can say that because I served in the Marine Corps for more than two decades. Anyone who has ever met a Marine knows that we strive to hold ourselves and our fellow Marines to a higher standard of conduct. When we become Marines, we don't just carry the title with us -- we carry all that it means to be a Marine with us.

While we may not share the same background, political views or religious beliefs, we are all committed to a set of core values. They require us to exemplify the highest standards of ethical and moral behavior and to abide by an uncompromising code of integrity -- and they are non-negotiable. These are not just things we do -- they represent who we are.

Until, as in the case of Kelly, they don't. And because of this, he should resign.

