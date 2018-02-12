Guess who will pay for Trump's newest pipe dream

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) President Donald Trump is trying to rebuild America's crumbling infrastructure on the cheap, asking Congress to trim $200 billion from other programs and commit it to new roads, bridges, ports, sewer systems and other infrastructure in partnership with state and local government.

That would be difficult in the best of times, but it's doubly hard -- and perhaps impossible -- with the current Congress. After weeks of constant gridlock, partisan fighting and a government shutdown, Democrats and Republicans recently agreed to settle their differences by throwing money at every program under the sun and sticking the public with the bill.

That doesn't bode well for the idea of trimming $200 billion to pay for infrastructure.

Unable to make difficult choices about how to contain military spending, provide money for disaster relief or fund health care needs, Congress has decided to pay for all of it. Or, to be specific, they decided that the deficit -- in effect, the national government's credit card tab -- will be paid back by all of us, along with our children and grandchildren, over the next several decades.

