(CNN) For the first time in its 650-year history, a woman on Monday takes up the position of "Black Rod," the senior executive role in Britain's House of Lords.

Sarah Clarke, champions director of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, will take responsibility for the most recognized aspect of the position -- banging on the door of the House of Commons with a ceremonial staff during the annual state opening of Parliament.

But Clarke also takes charge of the day-to-day running of Britain's upper legislative house, managing a 30-strong team.

"The House of Lords is a place where the smallest detail is as important as the big picture and the depth of heritage and tradition is second to none. I am truly looking forward to starting work," Clarke said in a statement

"I am very pleased to welcome Sarah Clarke to the role of Black Rod. As the first woman to take on the role, this is a historic moment for the House," said Lord Fowler, speaker of the House of Lords.

