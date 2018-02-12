Asma Jahangir, iconic Pakistani human rights activist, dies

Islamabad (CNN) Asma Jahangir, Pakistan's leading liberal voice and iconic rights activist, has died.

According to a statement from her family, the lawyer died suddenly after suffering cardiac arrest on Sunday afternoon in the southeastern city of Lahore, her hometown. She was 66.

Monday was declared a public holiday and day of mourning in the southern province of Sindh, in honor of Jahangir, whose funeral will be held at Lahore's 2,500-capacity Qaddafi stadium on Tuesday.

There have been calls for a state funeral by various politicians and activists, but this has so far not been confirmed.

Journalist Raza Rumi, a close associate of Jahangir, told CNN that while a "a state funeral will be a recognition of Asma's contributions, she deserves a people's funeral so that ordinary citizens pay homage to their timeless defender."

Pakistani human rights lawyer Asma Jahangir (L) receives the Right Livelihood Award from Jakob von Uexkull (R) in Stockholm, Sweden, December, 2014.

