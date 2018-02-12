Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
Jacob Zuma's embattled political career
In 1991, Zuma casts a vote for the ANC's new national executive. The ANC is the African National Congress, the political party that has led South Africa since the end of apartheid. For many years, the ANC and other opposition parties were banned in South Africa.
Zuma campaigns with ANC leader Nelson Mandela, left, during South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994. Mandela was elected President. Zuma became the ANC's national chairman later that year.
President Mandela is flanked by Zuma and Deputy President Thabo Mbeki, left, at the ANC's National Congress in 1997. At this conference, Mandela announced that he would be stepping down as president of the ANC and leaving it to Mbeki. Zuma would become the party's deputy president. After Mbeki was elected to be the country's President in 1999, Zuma was appointed as his deputy.
In 2005, a South African court found businessman Schabir Shaik guilty of bribing Zuma between 1995 and 2002. Zuma, seen here replying to a question in Parliament, was fired by President Mbaki over his alleged involvement in the bribery scandal.
Zuma leaves the Johannesburg High Court in February 2006. He had been charged with raping a young family friend; he claimed the sex was consensual. Zuma was acquitted a few months later.
Zuma is congratulated by his attorney after his acquittal in May 2006.
Zuma gives an interview the day after his acquittal. He apologized to the nation and launched a bid for the presidency.
Zuma, right, is congratulated by Mbeki after defeating him to become the new president of the ANC in December 2007.
From left, Zuma, Mandela and Mbeki arrive on stage for Mandela's 90th birthday celebration in August 2008.
Zuma sings and dances after a speech at a rally in February 2009. Zuma was elected as South Africa's President a couple of months later.
Zuma takes an oath during his inauguration in May 2009.
US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addresses journalists next to Zuma in August 2009. The two met in Durban, South Africa.
Zuma addresses the United Nations General Assembly in September 2009.
Zuma signs a blackboard in October 2009, pledging South Africa's support for a global campaign to ensure education for all the world's children.
Zuma sings and dances with his new wife, Thobeka Mabhija, at their wedding ceremony in January 2010. It was the fifth marriage for the polygamous Zuma.
Zuma inspects the troops at a ceremonial welcome in London in March 2010.
Zuma looks at a chess set with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during his state visit in 2010. The chess set had been given to the Queen by Nelson Mandela in 1996.
Zuma and FIFA President Sepp Blatter address the crowd before the opening match of the 2010 World Cup. South Africa was the first African country to host the tournament.
Zuma, left, and Sky Sports commentator Chris Kamara play a charity soccer match in Cape Town, South Africa, in July 2010.
Zuma shakes hands with Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner at a G20 Summit in Seoul, South Korea, in November 2010.
Zuma addresses dignitaries during the opening ceremony of an International Olympic Committee session in July 2011. The IOC was meeting to decide which city would host the 2018 Winter Games.
Zuma greets American civil-rights activist Jesse Jackson at a ceremony in Bloemfontein, South Africa, in January 2012.
Zuma toasts his 70th birthday in April 2012.
Zuma looks at Cyril Ramaphosa after Ramaphosa was elected deputy president of the ANC in December 2012. Zuma was re-elected as the party's president.
Zuma sings during a send-off ceremony for former President Nelson Mandela, who died in December 2013 at the age of 95.
Zuma unveils a giant statue of Mandela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, in December 2013.
US President Barack Obama jokes with Zuma during a New York luncheon hosted by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in September 2015.
Zuma poses for a photo following a television interview in October 2015.
Zuma attends an African Union summit in January 2018.