(CNN) Two rounds down and favorites England and Ireland lead the way in Rugby's Six Nations but both have needed last-ditch heroics to keep their Grand Slam hopes alive.

England opened with a bonus-point win over underdog Italy, but against arch-rival Wales at Twickenham Saturday its 12-6 victory turned on two key moments.

Leading 12-3, but with Wales looking dangerous after the introduction of George North, Scott Williams charged for the England line and looked certain to score as he dived for the try line over the slippery turf.

However, he reckoned without England substitute Simon Underhill, who had tracked his run and timed his tackle to perfection, pushing an astonished Williams in to touch.

