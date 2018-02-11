Breaking News

Six Nations: Last-ditch heroics keep Grand Slam dreams alive

Updated 12:49 PM ET, Sun February 11, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Six countries, 15 games -- the stage is set for England, Ireland, Wales, France, Scotland and Italy to do battle in the annual Six Nations Championship.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Six countries, 15 games -- the stage is set for England, Ireland, Wales, France, Scotland and Italy to do battle in the annual Six Nations Championship.
Hide Caption
1 of 25
This year&#39;s tournament kicks off in Cardiff, where Wales hosts Scotland.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
This year's tournament kicks off in Cardiff, where Wales hosts Scotland.
Hide Caption
2 of 25
Wales has three home games at the 74,500-seat Principality Stadium, also welcoming Italy and France in the final two weekends of action.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Wales has three home games at the 74,500-seat Principality Stadium, also welcoming Italy and France in the final two weekends of action.
Hide Caption
3 of 25
Coach Warren Gatland returns to the Six Nations after leading the British and Irish Lions on their New Zealand tour last year. After a fifth-place finish in 2017, Welsh fans will be hopeful of improvement this year. Gatland has coached the side to two Six Nations grand slams (five wins from five) during his decade in charge -- in 2008 and 2012.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Coach Warren Gatland returns to the Six Nations after leading the British and Irish Lions on their New Zealand tour last year. After a fifth-place finish in 2017, Welsh fans will be hopeful of improvement this year. Gatland has coached the side to two Six Nations grand slams (five wins from five) during his decade in charge -- in 2008 and 2012.
Hide Caption
4 of 25
With a number of high-profile injuries, victory this year could be a tall order for Wales. Lions captain Sam Warburton will be missed -- he underwent knee surgery last year.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
With a number of high-profile injuries, victory this year could be a tall order for Wales. Lions captain Sam Warburton will be missed -- he underwent knee surgery last year.
Hide Caption
5 of 25
For Scotland, however, the signs are more promising. A record victory over Australia and a narrow defeat by the All Blacks in November last year will bring confidence to fans and players alike.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
For Scotland, however, the signs are more promising. A record victory over Australia and a narrow defeat by the All Blacks in November last year will bring confidence to fans and players alike.
Hide Caption
6 of 25
Stuart Hogg has emerged as a star player over the past few years. He was named player of the tournament in 2016 and 2017 and has 10 Six Nations tries to his name, more than any other Scottish player.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Stuart Hogg has emerged as a star player over the past few years. He was named player of the tournament in 2016 and 2017 and has 10 Six Nations tries to his name, more than any other Scottish player.
Hide Caption
7 of 25
Coach Gregor Townsend (left) took charge of the side in May last year, in which time he has overseen four wins and two losses. He&#39;s pictured here with captain John Barclay as the pair celebrate beating Australia.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Coach Gregor Townsend (left) took charge of the side in May last year, in which time he has overseen four wins and two losses. He's pictured here with captain John Barclay as the pair celebrate beating Australia.
Hide Caption
8 of 25
Passionate crowds can be expected to fill Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh when France and England visit, the latter to compete for the Calcutta Cup.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Passionate crowds can be expected to fill Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh when France and England visit, the latter to compete for the Calcutta Cup.
Hide Caption
9 of 25
Ireland spoiled England&#39;s chances of back-to-back grand slams with a 13-9 victory in Dublin last year. Joe Schmidt&#39;s men last won the Six Nations in 2015.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Ireland spoiled England's chances of back-to-back grand slams with a 13-9 victory in Dublin last year. Joe Schmidt's men last won the Six Nations in 2015.
Hide Caption
10 of 25
New Zealander Schmidt started his coaching tenure with Ireland with two Six Nations titles.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
New Zealander Schmidt started his coaching tenure with Ireland with two Six Nations titles.
Hide Caption
11 of 25
The familiar face of Johnny Sexton will marshal Ireland&#39;s back line. He has formed a trusty half-back partnership with scrumhalf Conor Murray.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
The familiar face of Johnny Sexton will marshal Ireland's back line. He has formed a trusty half-back partnership with scrumhalf Conor Murray.
Hide Caption
12 of 25
The distinctive, curved roof of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin will play host to Irish encounters with Italy, Wales and Scotland.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
The distinctive, curved roof of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin will play host to Irish encounters with Italy, Wales and Scotland.
Hide Caption
13 of 25
There will be a first in French rugby as the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille becomes the first venue outside Paris to host a Six Nations game. Italy travels there on February 23.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
There will be a first in French rugby as the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille becomes the first venue outside Paris to host a Six Nations game. Italy travels there on February 23.
Hide Caption
14 of 25
New year, new coach, but will this be a new beginning for France? Les Bleus have fallen upon testing times of late and will hope to be rejuvenated by a young squad and new coach Jacques Brunel (right).
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
New year, new coach, but will this be a new beginning for France? Les Bleus have fallen upon testing times of late and will hope to be rejuvenated by a young squad and new coach Jacques Brunel (right).
Hide Caption
15 of 25
Seven wins in 21 games under previous coach Guy Noves gave French fans little reason to cheer.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Seven wins in 21 games under previous coach Guy Noves gave French fans little reason to cheer.
Hide Caption
16 of 25
Les Bleus do, however, have &quot;X-factor&quot; players. Fijian-born Virimi Vakatawa has been an explosive presence on the wing, bagging six tries in 15 games.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Les Bleus do, however, have "X-factor" players. Fijian-born Virimi Vakatawa has been an explosive presence on the wing, bagging six tries in 15 games.
Hide Caption
17 of 25
England is favorite ahead of this year&#39;s Six Nations after winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
England is favorite ahead of this year's Six Nations after winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.
Hide Caption
18 of 25
Coach Eddie Jones boasts a remarkable record of 22 wins in 23 games. Having picked up the World Rugby &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/27/sport/world-rugby-awards-portia-woodman-black-ferns-monaco/index.html&quot;&gt;coach of the year award&lt;/a&gt; at the end of 2017, he signed a new contract in January until 2021. This takes him through the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Coach Eddie Jones boasts a remarkable record of 22 wins in 23 games. Having picked up the World Rugby coach of the year award at the end of 2017, he signed a new contract in January until 2021. This takes him through the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
Hide Caption
19 of 25
The likes of fly-half Owen Farrell and center Jonathan Joseph have thrived under Jones. Joseph has 10 Six Nations tries to his name and Farrell has amassed 304 points -- only Jonny Wilkinson has more for England.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
The likes of fly-half Owen Farrell and center Jonathan Joseph have thrived under Jones. Joseph has 10 Six Nations tries to his name and Farrell has amassed 304 points -- only Jonny Wilkinson has more for England.
Hide Caption
20 of 25
Twickenham stadium in London is the world&#39;s largest dedicated rugby venue with a capacity of 82,000. This year it hosts England&#39;s mouth-watering clashes with Ireland and Wales.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Twickenham stadium in London is the world's largest dedicated rugby venue with a capacity of 82,000. This year it hosts England's mouth-watering clashes with Ireland and Wales.
Hide Caption
21 of 25
Italy tends to struggle in the Six Nations, having not finished higher than fourth since its inclusion in 2000. The Azzurri will hope to avoid a dreaded &quot;wooden spoon&quot; (sixth-place finish) for the 13th time.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Italy tends to struggle in the Six Nations, having not finished higher than fourth since its inclusion in 2000. The Azzurri will hope to avoid a dreaded "wooden spoon" (sixth-place finish) for the 13th time.
Hide Caption
22 of 25
Coach &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/27/sport/italy-rugby-conor-oshea-interview-six-nations-england-twickenham/index.html&quot;&gt;Conor O&#39;Shea&lt;/a&gt; takes charge of Italy for a second Six Nations. His side suffered heavy home defeats to Ireland (10-63), Wales (7-33) and France (18-40) last year.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
Coach Conor O'Shea takes charge of Italy for a second Six Nations. His side suffered heavy home defeats to Ireland (10-63), Wales (7-33) and France (18-40) last year.
Hide Caption
23 of 25
The 73,000-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome is also home to football teams Lazio and AS Roma.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
The 73,000-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome is also home to football teams Lazio and AS Roma.
Hide Caption
24 of 25
No. 8 and captain Sergio Parisse has been a warrior for Italian rugby for so many years. Despite numerous gargantuan performances for the Azzurri, he could become the first player ever to lose 100 Test matches.
Photos: 2018 Six Nations guide
No. 8 and captain Sergio Parisse has been a warrior for Italian rugby for so many years. Despite numerous gargantuan performances for the Azzurri, he could become the first player ever to lose 100 Test matches.
Hide Caption
25 of 25
england win 2017 six nationswales fan six nationsprincipality stadium six nationswarren gatland six nationssam warburton six nationsscotland fan six nationsstuart hogg six nationsgregor townsend john barclay six nationsmurrayfield six nationsireland fan six nationsjoe schmidt six nationssexton six nationsaviva stadium six nationsorange-velodrome six nationsbrunel six nationsfrance fan 2 six nationsvakatawa six nations england fan six nationseddie jones six nationsowen farrell six nationstwickenham stadium six nationsitaly fan six nationsconor o&#39;shea six nationsstadio olimpico six nationssergio parisse six nations

Story highlights

  • Round 2 wins for England, Ireland, Scotland
  • Ireland and England two wins apiece
  • England reigning champion

(CNN)Two rounds down and favorites England and Ireland lead the way in Rugby's Six Nations but both have needed last-ditch heroics to keep their Grand Slam hopes alive.

Johnny Sexton's improbable long range drop-kick gave his side victory over France in Paris last week, the Irish building on that escape with a 54-18 bonus-point thrashing of Italy in Dublin Saturday
England opened with a bonus-point win over underdog Italy, but against arch-rival Wales at Twickenham Saturday its 12-6 victory turned on two key moments.
    Leading 12-3, but with Wales looking dangerous after the introduction of George North, Scott Williams charged for the England line and looked certain to score as he dived for the try line over the slippery turf.
    However, he reckoned without England substitute Simon Underhill, who had tracked his run and timed his tackle to perfection, pushing an astonished Williams in to touch.
    Read More
    Gareth Anscombe's late penalty then narrowed the gap to six points, but England held on for its 15th consecutive Six Nations home victory.
    It was Anscombe who was at the center of the game's other major talking point as he appeared to ground the ball for a first-half try. Photos and slow-motion freezes of the TV coverage appeared to indicate that was indeed the case, but the television referee ruled otherwise.
    Wales coach Warren Gatland called it a "terrible mistake" as his side narrowly lost out having thrashed Scotland in its opener.
    England had made a confident start, with a pair of Jonny May tries, the second converted by Owen Farrell, to lead 12-0, but could not add to its advantage as Wales mounted a spirited but luckless fightback
    "I'm sure Wales will claim they were unlucky, and maybe they were, but we have a TMO up there that makes the decision, England coach Eddie Jones said.
    "I don't make the decision, the TMO does."

    Rampant Irish

    After its scare in Paris, Ireland ran in eight converted tries against Italy, with centre Robbie Henshaw and flying winger Jacob Stockdale both crossing twice.
    Man-of-the-match Conor Murray, Bundee Aki, Keith Earls and skipper Rory Best added the others as Ireland extended its nine-game winning streak, including the victory over England in Dublin last season, denying its opponent the Grand Slam.
    Italy fought back after a one-sided opening half to score second half tries through Tommaso Allan, Eduardo Gori and Matteo Minozzi, some consolation for its coach and former Ireland international Conor O'Shea.

    Scotland sinks France

    Scotland rebounded from its opening round defeat to Wales with a battling 32-26 win over France at Murrayfield Sunday.
    France, beaten at the last by Sexton's kick on the opening weekend, looked set to make amends as it led 20-14 at the half with Teddy Thomas going over for two converted tries.
    Tries from Sean Maitland and Huw Jones kept the Scots in touch, backed up by the boot of man-of-the-match Greig Laidlaw.
    There were no further tries in the second half, but two penalties from Baptiste Serin saw the French 26-20 to the good with over an hour played.
    However, a rousing finish by the Scots saw that lead disappear as Laidlaw landed four well-struck penalties to turn the match around and secure victory for his side, only its third over the French since the Six Nations started in 2000
    Laidlaw, returning after injury was delighted to have played his part but paid tribute to his teammates.
    Greig Laidlaw kicks a penalty on his way to 22 points in Scotland&#39;s 32-26 win over France at Murrayfield in the Six Nations.
    Greig Laidlaw kicks a penalty on his way to 22 points in Scotland's 32-26 win over France at Murrayfield in the Six Nations.
    "I'm so proud of whole team, we really dug in deep at the end and the forward pack in particular," he said.
    Visit cnn.com/rugby for more news and videos
    He will be looking for a similar performance and result when the Scots host England at Murrayfield in a fortnight in the third round of matches.
    France, after two narrow defeats, will be hoping to get its first victory at home to Italy, while Wales go to Dublin to play Ireland in another key encounter.