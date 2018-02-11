Winter Olympics day 3: Live updates

Winter Olympics day 3: Live updatesBy Euan McKirdy, CNNUpdated 7:55 PM ET, Sun February 11, 2018 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.Content by LendingTreeMortgage Payoff Trick Eliminates Up to 15 Years of Payments Take control of your mortgage: refinance and save. Pay off your house with this insane trick Refinance rates are near historic lows. Don't miss out. Government Changes to Reverse Mortgages You Need to Know Paid Partner ContentBankrateCD rates skyrocket - Lock in your rate today MyFinanceTwo savings accounts that pay 10x what your bank pays Mother Nature NetworkNorway's melting ice is revealing priceless ancient artifacts The Motley FoolThe key to our 10x stock picks The Motley FoolMark Cuban predicts world's first trillionaire