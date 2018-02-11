Take a break from the Olympics. There's a 'naked marathon'

(CNN) What do the Winter Olympics and the naked marathon in South Korea have in common? Bone-chilling temperatures and medals.

Hundreds took to the streets of Pyeongchang on Saturday and Sunday for what organizers called a "naked marathon."

While the Olympic's men's downhill skiing competition was postponed due to treacherous winds, nothing stopped the runners from taking part in their winter madness.

To qualify for a medal, runners have to run shirtless.

The temperature was a balmy -5°C (22°F) --- although forecasters said it felt as cold as -15°C (5°F).

Gloves and beanies were allowed, but shirts were a big no, no.

Read More