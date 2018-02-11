Breaking News

High winds delay Mikaela Shiffrin as Canada breezes to double gold

By Aimee Lewis and James Masters, CNN

Updated 1:05 PM ET, Mon February 12, 2018

Mikaela Shiffrin: I'm chasing the world
Mikaela Shiffrin: I'm chasing the world

    Mikaela Shiffrin: I'm chasing the world

Story highlights

  • High winds cause postponement of women's giant slalom
  • Mikaela Shiffrin favorite for gold
  • Canada win two golds Monday

Pyeongchang (CNN)The weather may have tried to blow Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympics off course, but not even the whipping winds could stop Canada from breezing to double gold in Pyeongchang Monday.

While the wind has wreaked havoc on the slopes, forcing the postponement of the women's giant slalom, it could do little to unnerve Canada's new golden boy, Mikael Kingsbury.
The 25-year-old lived up the pre-Olympics hype with a scintillating performance in the six-man finale to add gold to the silver he won fours years ago.
    His success was one of two Canadian gold medals Monday as the nation's ice skaters, including Eric Radford, the first openly gay man to win gold, came out on top in the event to eclipse the silver medal it won four years ago.
    Mirai Nagasu reacts after performing in the figure-skating team event. She became the first woman in US history to land a triple axel at the Olympics. The Americans finished with the bronze, however, as Canada took gold.
    Mirai Nagasu reacts after performing in the figure-skating team event. She became the first woman in US history to land a triple axel at the Olympics. The Americans finished with the bronze, however, as Canada took gold.
    Dutch speedskater Ireen Wust celebrates on the podium after winning the 1,500 meters. Wust now has 10 medals in her career, making her the most decorated skater in Olympic history.
    Dutch speedskater Ireen Wust celebrates on the podium after winning the 1,500 meters. Wust now has 10 medals in her career, making her the most decorated skater in Olympic history.
    Canadian skier Mikael Kingsbury catches some air on his way to winning gold in the moguls.
    Canadian skier Mikael Kingsbury catches some air on his way to winning gold in the moguls.
    German biathlete Arnd Peiffer aims his rifle during the 12.5-kilometer pursuit.
    German biathlete Arnd Peiffer aims his rifle during the 12.5-kilometer pursuit.
    American snowboarder Chloe Kim completes a qualifying run on the halfpipe.
    American snowboarder Chloe Kim completes a qualifying run on the halfpipe.
    Germany's Laura Dahlmeier celebrates after winning her second biathlon event of these Olympics. She is also the first woman to win a pursuit and a sprint at the same Olympics.
    Germany's Laura Dahlmeier celebrates after winning her second biathlon event of these Olympics. She is also the first woman to win a pursuit and a sprint at the same Olympics.
    Shoko Ono of Japan falls on top of Dominique Ruegg of Switzerland during a women's hockey game.
    Shoko Ono of Japan falls on top of Dominique Ruegg of Switzerland during a women's hockey game.
    Canada's Barrett Martineau trains for the skeleton.
    Canada's Barrett Martineau trains for the skeleton.
    For the second straight Olympics, American snowboarder Jamie Anderson won gold in the slopestyle competition.
    For the second straight Olympics, American snowboarder Jamie Anderson won gold in the slopestyle competition.
    American figure skater Adam Rippon competes in the team event.
    American figure skater Adam Rippon competes in the team event.
    Norway's Magnus Nedregotten prepares to throw a stone during a mixed-doubles curling match.
    Norway's Magnus Nedregotten prepares to throw a stone during a mixed-doubles curling match.
    Ice dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue wait for their score in the team figure-skating event. They played a key role in Canada winning the gold.
    Ice dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue wait for their score in the team figure-skating event. They played a key role in Canada winning the gold.
    The Olympic rings are reflected by glass as a spectator watches a curling match.
    The Olympic rings are reflected by glass as a spectator watches a curling match.
    American snowboarder Jessika Jenson competes in the slopestyle final.
    American snowboarder Jessika Jenson competes in the slopestyle final.
    Alina Zagitova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, had an excellent performance in the team figure-skating event. She and her teammates won the silver.
    Alina Zagitova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, had an excellent performance in the team figure-skating event. She and her teammates won the silver.
    Course crew members are shrouded in snow as they carry ski gates. Heavy winds have wreaked havoc on the Alpine skiing schedule, forcing some events to be postponed.
    Course crew members are shrouded in snow as they carry ski gates. Heavy winds have wreaked havoc on the Alpine skiing schedule, forcing some events to be postponed.
    Japan's Kaori Sakamoto performs her free-skate routine during the team figure-skating event.
    Japan's Kaori Sakamoto performs her free-skate routine during the team figure-skating event.
    Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris brush the ice during a curling match.
    Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris brush the ice during a curling match.
    Canadian figure skater Patrick Chan, center front, reacts to his scores in the team competition.
    Canadian figure skater Patrick Chan, center front, reacts to his scores in the team competition.
    'Safety first'

    The wind also blew some of the women's slopestyle competitors off course, leading to complaints the event was unfair and even dangerous, but American Jamie Anderson held firm to clinch back-to-back golds ahead of another Team Canada athlete Laurie Blouin.
    Austria's Anna Gasser, who fell on both runs and finished 15th, said the event was "not a good show for women's snowboarding."
    However, organizers said safety was their "first priority," according to International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams.
    Anderson admitted conditions were tough, but said she used her "lion power" to pull off a gold medal-winning performance.
    "I had a lot of pressure and I'm just so proud of myself," she said.
    US ski star Shiffrin, who became the youngest ever Olympic slalom champion at the age of 18 in Sochi, will now compete first in Wednesday's two-run slalom.
    The giant slalom has been rearranged for Thursday. Shiffrin is also set to race in the alpine combined (downhill and slalom) and may add the super-G and downhill depending on how she is feeling.
    In other events, Dutchwoman Ireen Wust became the most decorated Olympic speed skater with victory in the 1,500m to take her tally to 10 medals, including five golds.
    Martin Fourcade of France put the disappointment of eighth in Sunday's sprint event behind him to win the men's 12.5km biathlon pursuit. The 29-year-old became the first biathlete to defend the Olympic pursuit title.
    Germany's Laura Dahlmeier won the women's 10 kilometer pursuit to add to her 7.5km sprint title from Saturday.
    On a cold night in Pyeongchang, Norway's hot favorite Maren Lundby, 23, took gold in the women's normal hill with a huge final leap of 110 meters to beat Katharina Althaus.