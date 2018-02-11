High winds keep Mikaela Shiffrin waiting for her first chance at gold

(CNN)US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin's bid for a first gold of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea was put on hold after high winds forced the women's giant slalom to be postponed.
Shiffrin, 22, has been compared to Olympic swimming great Michael Phelps as she looks to add to her Olympic tally. She could compete in all five alpine events and was favored to win Monday's scheduled race.
The women's giant slalom will now take place on Thursday at Yongpyong Alpine Centre.
High winds also disrupted the alpine schedule at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre Sunday, with conditions forcing the men's downhill to be postponed until Thursday.
Gusts of 50 mph made it impossible for the gondolas taking the skiers up the mountain to be safely operated.
The men's alpine combined downhill training run, scheduled for Monday, was also canceled, while the men's super-G has been rescheduled for Friday to make way for the men's downhill.
On Sunday the women's slopestyle qualification event, held at Phoenix Park, was also called off because of high winds and the Monday's final was delayed for over an hour before being won by defending champion Jamie Anderson.
With strong crosswinds, only five of the 25 riders completed their first run properly and all fell on at least one run.
"I had a lot of pressure and I'm just so proud of myself. It was really tough conditions today and a lot of people were struggling," said Anderson.
"I wanted to do a double nine on my first run and I went for it and realized I wasn't going to clear the jumps. Thankfully somehow I connected with my lion power and found (my) feet.
"It's hard. We have to be so intuitive with the weather, the course, with how you feel. I'm just so happy I put one down and I really didn't think it was going to last over to the second run. I was planning on doing a better run and cleaning everything up, but honestly, I'm ecstatic."