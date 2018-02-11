Last year he almost died in a snowboarding accident. Now he's won bronze at the Olympics

(CNN) Eleven months ago Mark McMorris lay waiting for a rescue helicopter in the backcountry near Whistler, British Columbia, with a fractured jaw, a ruptured spleen, internal bleeding, multiple broken bones and a collapsed lung.

"I was pretty sure I was going to die," recalled the Canadian snowboarder, who had mistimed a jump and struck a tree in mid-air.

But on Sunday, a beaming McMorris stood proudly on the Olympic podium after winning the bronze medal in men's snowboard slopestyle.

The Regina native had an impressive showing in the event, in which snowboarders must navigate a course filled with rails and jumps. He was leading the pack until the third and final run, when Team USA's Red Gerard pulled off a shocking upset to win gold.

Not only did McMorris beat the odds and return to competition after life-threatening injuries, but he and teammate Max Parrot earned Team Canada its first medals of the PyeongChang games.