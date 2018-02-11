Breaking News

Winter Olympics: Monday, February 12

Updated 10:20 AM ET, Mon February 12, 2018

Mirai Nagasu reacts after performing in the figure-skating team event. She became the first woman in US history to land a triple axel at the Olympics. The Americans finished with the bronze, however, as Canada took gold.
Mirai Nagasu reacts after performing in the figure-skating team event. She became the first woman in US history to land a triple axel at the Olympics. The Americans finished with the bronze, however, as Canada took gold.
Dutch speedskater Ireen Wust celebrates on the podium after winning the 1,500 meters. Wust now has 10 medals in her career, making her the most decorated skater in Olympic history.
Dutch speedskater Ireen Wust celebrates on the podium after winning the 1,500 meters. Wust now has 10 medals in her career, making her the most decorated skater in Olympic history.
Canadian skier Mikael Kingsbury catches some air on his way to winning gold in the moguls.
Canadian skier Mikael Kingsbury catches some air on his way to winning gold in the moguls.
German biathlete Arnd Peiffer aims his rifle during the 12.5-kilometer pursuit.
German biathlete Arnd Peiffer aims his rifle during the 12.5-kilometer pursuit.
American snowboarder Chloe Kim completes a qualifying run on the halfpipe.
American snowboarder Chloe Kim completes a qualifying run on the halfpipe.
Germany's Laura Dahlmeier celebrates after winning her second biathlon event of these Olympics. She is also the first woman to win a pursuit and a sprint at the same Olympics.
Germany's Laura Dahlmeier celebrates after winning her second biathlon event of these Olympics. She is also the first woman to win a pursuit and a sprint at the same Olympics.
Shoko Ono of Japan falls on top of Dominique Ruegg of Switzerland during a women's hockey game.
Shoko Ono of Japan falls on top of Dominique Ruegg of Switzerland during a women's hockey game.
Canada's Barrett Martineau trains for the skeleton.
Canada's Barrett Martineau trains for the skeleton.
For the second straight Olympics, American snowboarder Jamie Anderson won gold in the slopestyle competition.
For the second straight Olympics, American snowboarder Jamie Anderson won gold in the slopestyle competition.
American figure skater Adam Rippon competes in the team event.
American figure skater Adam Rippon competes in the team event.
Norway's Magnus Nedregotten prepares to throw a stone during a mixed-doubles curling match.
Norway's Magnus Nedregotten prepares to throw a stone during a mixed-doubles curling match.
Ice dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue wait for their score in the team figure-skating event. They played a key role in Canada winning the gold.
Ice dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue wait for their score in the team figure-skating event. They played a key role in Canada winning the gold.
The Olympic rings are reflected by glass as a spectator watches a curling match.
The Olympic rings are reflected by glass as a spectator watches a curling match.
American snowboarder Jessika Jenson competes in the slopestyle final.
American snowboarder Jessika Jenson competes in the slopestyle final.
Alina Zagitova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, had an excellent performance in the team figure-skating event. She and her teammates won the silver.
Alina Zagitova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, had an excellent performance in the team figure-skating event. She and her teammates won the silver.
Course crew members are shrouded in snow as they carry ski gates. Heavy winds have wreaked havoc on the Alpine skiing schedule, forcing some events to be postponed.
Course crew members are shrouded in snow as they carry ski gates. Heavy winds have wreaked havoc on the Alpine skiing schedule, forcing some events to be postponed.
Japan's Kaori Sakamoto performs her free-skate routine during the team figure-skating event.
Japan's Kaori Sakamoto performs her free-skate routine during the team figure-skating event.
Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris brush the ice during a curling match.
Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris brush the ice during a curling match.
Canadian figure skater Patrick Chan, center front, reacts to his scores in the team competition.
Canadian figure skater Patrick Chan, center front, reacts to his scores in the team competition.
