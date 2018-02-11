Washington (CNN) Rather than ditch the International Space Station when its funding through 2024 ends, the Trump administration is looking to turn it over to the private sector, the Washington Post reports.

The Post reported Sunday that an internal NASA document it obtained says, "It is possible that industry could continue to operate certain elements or capabilities of the ISS as part of a future commercial platform."

It continues, "NASA will expand international and commercial partnerships over the next seven years in order to ensure continued human access to and presence in low Earth orbit."

The report came ahead of the White House's budget proposal for next fiscal year, expected to be released Monday, which the Post said includes a funding request aimed at ensuring that "commercial successors to the ISS" are operational.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Read More