Schiff says he'll meet with FBI to discuss Democratic memo redaction

Washington (CNN) House Intelligence Committee ranking Democrat Adam Schiff says he plans to meet with the FBI to hear concerns about a Democratic rebuttal to a Republican intelligence memo alleging FBI abuses of its surveillance authority.

"We're going to sit down with the FBI and go through any concerns that they have, and any legitimate concerns over sources and methods, we will redact," Schiff told CBS's "Face the Nation" Sunday morning.

The memo from the committee's Democrats rebuts allegations in the memo from the panel's Republicans that accuses the FBI of suppressing Democratic ties to an opposition research dossier on then-candidate Donald Trump and Russia used in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant for former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

Schiff's comments come after the White House's decision last week not to publish the Democratic rebuttal document. The White House said in a letter to the committee that it would not publicize the contents of the Democratic memo "because the Memorandum contains numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages."

"Unlike the Republicans we gave the FBI and the Department of Justice our memo even before we took it up into committee and invited their feedback as to any concerns over sources and methods," Schiff continued. "But what's really going on here ... is the President doesn't want the public to see the underlying facts."

