Washington (CNN) Top White House aides on Sunday countered criticism over the Trump administration's handling of allegations that White House staff secretary Rob Porter abused his ex-wives.

"The result is that, one week ago, Rob Porter was a top aide to President Trump, and today he is out of the White House," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said in an interview Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Conway told CNN she was "horrified" by the allegations, adding, "I have no reason not to believe these women."

"In this case, you have contemporaneous police reports, you have women speaking to the FBI under threat of perjury ... you have photographs, and when you look at all of that pulled together, Rob Porter did the right thing by resigning," she said.

Conway also said the President is "very disturbed" by Porter's alleged behavior; White House legislative affairs director Marc Short echoed that characterization on Sunday.