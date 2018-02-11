Republican Rep. Jim Jordan: Paul Ryan has 'got problems'

Washington (CNN) One of the leading voices of the House Freedom Caucus warned Sunday that House Speaker Paul Ryan was facing problems from fellow Republicans dissatisfied with his leadership.

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said the recently passed government funding agreement, which raises budget caps by $300 billion over two years, was "not consistent" with the promises Republicans made to cut spending, and that Ryan's support for the deal undermined his leadership.

"Do I think the speaker has problems? Yes, I do," Jordan said.

He noted that Ryan entered the national stage as one of the party's top hawks on deficit spending.

"Just a few years ago, he was viewed as the leader of fiscal responsibility in our party," Jordan said. "And now he presides over a bill that increases spending $300 billion, a trillion-dollar deficit, when we were so poised to win this fight. Of course he's got problems."

