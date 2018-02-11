Trump touts higher paychecks, worker bonuses as tax cut success

(CNN) President Donald Trump says the recently passed tax cuts are already showing up in the paychecks of millions of workers.

"4.2 million hard working Americans have already received a large Bonus and/or Pay Increase because of our recently Passed Tax Cut & Jobs Bill....and it will only get better! We are far ahead of schedule," he tweeted Sunday.

The Trump administration made a similar claim last month, citing several companies that passed tax benefits on to their workers, including American Airlines, which handed out $1,000 bonuses to employees at a total cost of almost $130 million, as well as Disney and AT&T. (The Trump administration is suing to block AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner, which owns CNN.)

But they represent a small fraction of the billions of dollars that companies will save because of a sharp cut in their tax rates.

Wall Street analysts expect that public companies will spend a much bigger share of that cash buying back their own stock and increasing shareholder dividends. That's a big reason the stock market has taken off.

