(CNN) Two police officers died after being shot Saturday in Westerville, Ohio, a northern suburb of Columbus, authorities said.

The officers were shot as they entered an apartment while responding to a 911 call that ended with a hangup, Westerfield Division of Police Chief Joe Morbitzer told reporters. Morbitzer said officers responded to what was a potential domestic situation, but didn't go into detail about the incident.

One officer died on the scene and one died at the hospital, the chief said.

They were identified as Eric Joering, 39, who had been with the department for 17 years, and Anthony Morelli, 54, who had served 30 years.

"Both officers gave their lives in the protection of others," Morbitzer said through tears. "Those are true American heroes."

