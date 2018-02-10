(CNN) A California Highway Patrol officer was injured when his motorcycle was involved in a crash while escorting the motorcade of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, authorities said.

The officer's motorcycle collided with a vehicle Friday in Simi Valley, according to spokesman Steve Swindle of the Ventura County Fire Department.

Trudeau was not injured, a Canadian government source told CNN.

The officer and a person aboard the vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

"The ... officer was thrown off the motorcycle. The vehicle involved in the crash was not part of the motorcade," Simi Valley Police Sgt. Chris Johnson said.

