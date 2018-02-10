(CNN) Rugged terrain and poor conditions are hindering the rescue of four survivors of a deadly helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon in Arizona, a police official says.

Three people died when the Papillon Airways EC-130 vessel crashed at approximately 5:20 p.m. (7:20 p.m. ET) Saturday, police chief Francis E. Bradley Sr. of the Hualapai reservation said.

The helicopter had been carrying a pilot and six passengers.

Bradley said there were four level 1 trauma patients at the scene of the crash near Quartermaster Canyon, within the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai Nation.

"We are having difficulties getting the four people out of the crash site area to the hospital," he said. "It is too windy and it's dark and the area is very rugged."

