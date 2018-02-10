These displays of unity at the Olympics fill us with hope

(CNN) North and South Korea may be bitterly divided, but at the Olympics, they are anything but.

In this year's Games, the two rival nations joined to form a united Koreas team, leaving many dreaming of a world where they are not feuding. These rare displays of unity have been a welcome relief from the tensions between the two Koreas:

Make some noise

During the women's 500 meters short-track speedskating, North Korean fans held up the Korean Unification flag unification flags.

