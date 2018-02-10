Winter Olympics: Sunday, February 11
Mogul Skier Daichi Hara of Japan during practice at Phoenix Park.
Silver medalist Chris Mazdzer celebrates after capturing the first-ever men's singles luge medal for the United States.
A volunteer watches as athletes run the course during a training session prior to the women's slopestyle qualifying.
Team United States huddle at the goal before a women's ice hockey game against Finland.
Dutch speedskater Sven Kramer won the 5,000 meters for the third straight Olympics. He's the first man in Olympic history to win eight speedskating medals.
Alexander Gamelin attempts to fix the outfit of partner Yura Min during their ice dance performance.
Cross-country skiers compete in the men's 15km + 15km skiathlon race.
Silver medal winner Max Parrot of Canada competes in the men's snowboarding slopestyle finals.
Ghana's Akwasi Frimpong takes part in a training session for the men's skeleton event.
A South Korean woman cheers during the ladies single figure skating event.
USA battles Finland in the preliminary round of women's ice hockey. The US women won, 3-1.
Gold medallist Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands, center, celebrates on the podium with silver medalist Ireen Wust and bronze medalist Antoinette de Jong during the ceremony for the woman's speed skating 3000m.
A protester burns a North Korean flag during a rally against North Korea's participation in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada, right, crosses the finish line a fraction of a second before Norway's Sverre Lunde Pedersen during the men's 5,000 meters race.
Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister (at left), talks with South Koran President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook during a performance of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra at the National Theater in Seoul, South Korea.
Redmond Gerard of the United States poses after winning gold in the snowboarding slopestyle. Max Parrot from Canada won the silver medal while fellow Canadian Mark McMorris took the bronze. The 17-year-old Gerard became the youngest American ever to medal in a snowboarding event in the Olympics and the first American to medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.
Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva competes in the figure skating single short program. The 18-year-old holds the world records for most points in both the short and long programs.
Tomi Rantamaeki and Oona Kauste of Finland compete in the mixed curling round robin against China.
Russian fans cheer during the team figure skating short dance qualification.
Staale Sandbech of Norway snowboards in the slopestyle competition.
Japan's Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed compete in the team figure skating short dance event.
A spectator holds a sign at the men's snowboarding slopestyle final.