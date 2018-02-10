Trump responds to article on US intel operation: 'Drain the swamp'

(CNN) President Donald Trump sounded his campaign battle cry of "drain the swamp" again Saturday morning in response to an article about US spies attempting to recover stolen US cyberweapons.

The newspaper reported that several American intelligence officials said their only objective was to obtain the cyberweapons and not the information on Trump. However, when they delivered the $100,000 -- the first payment of the $1 million deal -- all they received was shoddy information on Trump and his associates.

This led the US spies to terminate the agreement because they did not want it to look as if they were trying to buy compromising information on the President, the Times' report said.

Trump's tweet on Saturday said, "It is all starting to come out."

Read More