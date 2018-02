Donald Trump's incredible hypocrisy on the Democratic memo

(CNN) On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted this:

"The Democrats sent a very political and long response memo which they knew, because of sources and methods (and more), would have to be heavily redacted, whereupon they would blame the White House for lack of transparency. Told them to re-do and send back in proper form!"

That tweet was in reference to a memo written by House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff, D-California, that was seen as a rebuttal of sorts to a memo written by the committee's chairman, California Republican Devin Nunes, that alleged that the FBI had abused the domestic surveillance program during the 2016 election.

Trump okayed the release of the Nunes memo last week. Late Friday, he vetoed the release of the Democratic memo , sending it back to the Intelligence Committee for revisions.

The hypocrisy and cynicism in those twin decisions is roughly the size of Mount Everest. (Nota bene: That the memo is "long" seems entirely immaterial to whether it should be released or not.)

