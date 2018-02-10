(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from February 4 through February 10.

Amid a raucous week on Wall Street, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. "I'm not overly concerned about the market volatility," Mnuchin said.

First lady Melania Trump meets with children at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center on Monday.

President Donald Trump bows his head in prayer during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC on Friday. In his remarks, which came as the White House continued to grapple with the Rob Porter scandal, Trump touted the role of faith in the United States.

White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah speaks at his first daily press briefing on Thursday, during which he told reporters the White House "could have done better" in addressing the allegations against Rob Porter.

Pizzas arrive on Capitol Hill as a budget deadline approached Thursday night. The government briefly shut down overnight before Congress voted to pass the budget deal. President Trump signed the deal on Friday morning , reopening the government.

The US Capitol is seen at sunset on Thursday as negotiations continued over the budget.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives to speak at New York University's law school on Monday, one of several speaking appearances she has made recently.

Vice President Mike Pence inspects a PAC-3 interceptor missile system with Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera in Tokyo on Wednesday. He also met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before traveling to South Korea for the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games.

President Donald Trump participates in a tour of Sheffer Corporation to promote his tax policy in Blue Ash, Ohio, on Monday.

Police arrest activists engaging in an act of civil disobedience in the rotunda of the Russell Senate Office Building on Wednesday in Washington, DC. A coalition of immigrant advocates from across the United States staged the demonstration to pressure Congress to pass legislation protecting "Dreamers" as part of federal budget negotiations.

President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash, Ohio. In his remarks , he suggested that Democrats who did not applaud for his State of the Union address last week were "un-American" and "treasonous." The comments drew widespread criticism from Democrats and some Republicans. The White House later said Trump was "clearly joking."