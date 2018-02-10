The week in politics
(CNN)Take a look at the week in politics from February 4 through February 10.
White House chief of staff John Kelly watches as President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday. The President addressed the ongoing fallout from staff secretary Rob Porter's resignation amid allegations of domestic abuse against his two ex-wives. Sources say Kelly knew for months about some claims that Porter physically and emotionally battered the women, yet didn't conduct an internal investigation into their veracity. A source told CNN Friday that Kelly made clear to Trump that he would resign if the President wanted him to, but did not formally tender his resignation.
US Vice President Mike Pence watches the PyeongChang Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in South Korea on Friday. Seated just feet behind him was Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Pence was a vocal critic of North Korea in the run-up to the Olympic Games.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer walk to the Senate floor from McConnell's office on Wednesday. The Senate passed a massive budget deal on Wednesday night, but the House was unable to reach an agreement prior to the shutdown deadline. It was ultimately able to pass a deal to reopen the government early Friday morning after several hours of shutdown.
White House communications director Hope Hicks and White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway stand together in the Oval Office on Friday. President Trump defended Hicks in a statement to the New York Times, despite reports that he was growing frustrated with her role in the situation. People familiar with the matter told CNN Friday that the President was dismayed by the handling of the abuse allegations against Porter, with whom Hicks is romantically involved.
Amid a raucous week on Wall Street, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. "I'm not overly concerned about the market volatility," Mnuchin said.
First lady Melania Trump meets with children at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center on Monday.
President Donald Trump bows his head in prayer during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC on Friday. In his remarks, which came as the White House continued to grapple with the Rob Porter scandal, Trump touted the role of faith in the United States.
White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah speaks at his first daily press briefing on Thursday, during which he told reporters the White House "could have done better" in addressing the allegations against Rob Porter.
Pizzas arrive on Capitol Hill as a budget deadline approached Thursday night. The government briefly shut down overnight before Congress voted to pass the budget deal. President Trump signed the deal on Friday morning, reopening the government.
The US Capitol is seen at sunset on Thursday as negotiations continued over the budget.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives to speak at New York University's law school on Monday, one of several speaking appearances she has made recently.
Vice President Mike Pence inspects a PAC-3 interceptor missile system with Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera in Tokyo on Wednesday. He also met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before traveling to South Korea for the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games.
President Donald Trump participates in a tour of Sheffer Corporation to promote his tax policy in Blue Ash, Ohio, on Monday.
Police arrest activists engaging in an act of civil disobedience in the rotunda of the Russell Senate Office Building on Wednesday in Washington, DC. A coalition of immigrant advocates from across the United States staged the demonstration to pressure Congress to pass legislation protecting "Dreamers" as part of federal budget negotiations.
President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash, Ohio. In his remarks, he suggested that Democrats who did not applaud for his State of the Union address last week were "un-American" and "treasonous." The comments drew widespread criticism from Democrats and some Republicans. The White House later said Trump was "clearly joking."
Jerome Powell is sworn in as the new Chairman of the Federal Reserve on Monday.
