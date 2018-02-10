Is it time to revisit Black History Month?

Kerra L. Bolton is the founder of Unmuted Consulting, a strategic political communications consultancy and online academy that helps individuals, communities and organizations spark and drive change. She also is a freelance writer and former political reporter and analyst in North Carolina. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) It is a strange thing to celebrate Black History at this jagged, racially divided, moment in US history. Some of the passages from the 1968 Kerner Commission Report on race and racial violence in cities, for example, sound like they could have been written in our own moment.

Kerra Bolton

Meanwhile, observing Black History Month in American public schools has usually meant glossing over the brutal reality of slavery and Jim Crow in favor of nonviolent and nonthreatening role models.

However, a more accurate and complete view of American, not just black, history must be taught and learned if we are to heal persistent racial prejudice and division. There can be no reconciliation without truth. That truth begins through a brutally honest and painstaking examination of our national and personal history.

With the cultural, political, and social backdrop against which we celebrate Black History Month in 2018, one must ask the question: Is it time to revisit its observance?