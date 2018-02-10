2 killed when Turkish helicopter crashes in Syria

(CNN) Two Turkish troops were killed Saturday when their helicopter crashed in Afrin, Syria, near the Turkish border, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported.

"One of the two Atak helicopters of ours operating on Afrin region unfortunately collapsed. Two brave members of armed forces martyred," Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, according to Anadolu.

"There is no evidence that it was downed by an outside intervention," Yildirim said.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier Saturday the helicopter was downed as part of country's military action against US-backed Syrian Kurds in the area.

"A little while ago, one of our helicopters was downed," Erdogan said. "Maybe one of our helicopters is gone, but they will pay for this not in kind, but so much more."

Read More