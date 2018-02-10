Israeli F-16 jet crashes after Syrian fire

(CNN) An Israeli F-16 fighter jet crashed Saturday in northern Israel after coming under "massive anti-aircraft fire" from Syrian forces, according to the Israeli army.

The incident was reported after an Israeli combat helicopter came in contact with an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle that had been launched from Syria, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Israeli forces also launched attacks on what they described as Iranian targets in Syria, the IDF said.

Both pilots aboard the Israeli jet are safe, the Israeli army said.