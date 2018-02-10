(CNN) Jóhann Jóhannsson, a Golden Globe winning composer, died Friday in Berlin, his manager confirmed to CNN. A native of Iceland, Jóhannsson was 48. The cause of death is unknown.

Jóhannsson won a Golden Globe award in 2015 for his score to "The Theory of Everything," a British film depicting the life of famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.

"When you're given material like 'The Theory of Everything,' it seems like my job is very easy," he said when accepting the award. Jóhannsson was also nominated for an Academy Award for his work on the film, and received another Oscar nomination the following year for his score to "Sicario."

He also composed the score for the 2016 alien film "Arrival," for which he was nominated for another Golden Globe, and was the music and sound consultant for Darren Aronofsky's 2017 thriller "mother!"

In addition to his work in films, Jóhannsson put out a number of solo albums. He was known for blending classical music with electronic components.

Read More