The week in 35 photos

A dummy in a space suit is seen behind the wheel of Elon Musk's red Tesla sports car as it floats in space on Tuesday, February 6. Musk's pioneering rocket firm, SpaceX, carried out what appears to be a seamless first launch of its massive new rocket , called Falcon Heavy, which took flight Tuesday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Falcon Heavy is the world's most powerful rocket.

Randall Margraves, left, lunges at Larry Nassar , bottom right, during Nassar's third and final sentencing hearing in Charlotte, Michigan, on Friday, February 2. Margraves, the father of three daughters who say they were abused by Nassar, tried to attack Nassar -- the former doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University -- in an Eaton County, Michigan, courtroom before Margraves was tackled and detained by security. Margraves was brought back into the court in handcuffs during a lunch break, and he apologized to the court.

White House chief of staff John Kelly listens to US President Donald Trump during a meeting with North Korean defectors at the White House on Friday, February 2. Trump talked to reporters about the release of a disputed GOP intelligence memo that alleges FBI abuses of its surveillance authority. House Republicans, with the approval of Trump, declassified the memo on Friday.

A man skis at a snow-covered Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Wednesday, February 7. The Eiffel Tower was shuttered to tourists as heavy snowfall snarled traffic in Paris , bringing the city to a standstill on Wednesday. According to the Meteo France weather service, up to 5.9 inches of snow had fallen in the Paris area -- the biggest snowfall since 1987.

Luger Erin Hamlin carries the American flag as she leads US athletes during the Winter Olympics' opening ceremony on Friday, February 9. Hamlin is a four-time Olympian who won bronze in 2014.

A Yemeni militiaman, reportedly allied to the country's government, stands guard on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, on Friday, February 2. Since 2004 , a group of militant Shiite Muslims called the Houthis have been rebelling against the Yemeni government. Yemen's civil war, which began in 2015, has left millions of people on the brink of famine, and as clean drinking water becomes harder to find, cholera has spread through communities

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walk to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, February 7. McConnell and Schumer unveiled a bipartisan budget deal that would boost military and non-defense spending by $300 billion over the next two years, as well as include a hike in the debt ceiling and more than $80 billion in disaster relief. The massive two-year budget deal could prevent a government shutdown at the end of this week and increase the federal government's spending.

A residential building leans after an earthquake in Hualien, southern Taiwan , on Wednesday, February 7. At least nine people were killed and 270 injured when the magnitude-6.4 quake struck late Tuesday, February 6, 22 kilometers (13 miles) north of the city of Hualien, authorities said. It also damaged bridges and buckled roads in and around Hualien.

A mahout bathes his elephant in the Yamuna River in New Delhi on Tuesday, February 6.

Traders signal offers in the S&P options pit in Chicago on Tuesday, February 6. Stocks went into free-fall the day before, and the Dow plunged almost 1,600 points -- easily the biggest point decline in history during a trading day

A man carries a child as he flees from a reported Syrian airstrike in the rebel-held town of Saqba, in the Eastern Ghouta region of Syria, on Tuesday, February 6. More than 200 civilians have been killed since Monday, February 5, in Syrian government airstrikes on parts of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Among the deaths were 54 children and 41 women.

A military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, marks the 70th anniversary of North Korea's army on Thursday, February 8. The photo was released by North Korea's state-run news agency.

A rebel fighter takes a picture of a downed Russian Su-25 warplane in Syria's northwest province of Idlib on Saturday, February 3. Militants shot down the plane in an area controlled by al-Nusra Front fighters, according to a RIA Novosti report. The Russian defense ministry said the pilot was able to eject from the aircraft before it crashed, according to state-run news agency TASS, but died while fighting al-Nusra fighters.

Punxsutawney Phil is held up by his handler during the Groundhog Day ceremony in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on Friday, February 2. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow , an omen indicating six more weeks of winter.

A model walks the runway in the Tom Ford show during Men's Fashion Week in New York on Tuesday, February 6.

A flock of starlings fly in formation at sunset near the town of Rahat, southern Israel, on Saturday, February 3.

Newly released child soldiers wait in a line for their registration during a release ceremony in Yambio, South Sudan, on Wednesday, February 7. The United Nations reported "more than 300 child soldiers were officially released by armed groups in Yambio to begin reintegrating into their communities and learning new skills to support themselves."

Actor and screenwriter Paul Rudd is kissed as he accepts his Pudding Pot trophy at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Friday, February 2. Rudd was honored as Man of the Year by the Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organization in the United States.

An aerial view shows the site of an early morning train crash in Cayce, South Carolina, on Sunday, February 4. An Amtrak passenger train was mistakenly diverted to a side track and crashed into an unmanned freight train , killing two Amtrak employees and injuring 116 people, federal officials said.

A performance takes place during the opening ceremony of the 132nd International Olympic Committee session at the Art Center in Gangneung, South Korea, on Monday, February 5. The Winter Olympics begin on Friday, February 9, in Pyeongchang.

Scientists test space suits and a geo-radar for use in a future Mars mission in the Dhofar Desert of southern Oman on Wednesday, February 7. The desolate Dhofar Desert is said to resemble Mars so much that more than 200 scientists from 25 nations, organized by the Austrian Space Forum, are using it for the next four weeks to field test technology and conduct simulation tests.

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker jokes with Guy Verhofstadt, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, ahead of a debate on the future of Europe at the Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, February 6.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Mamayev Kurgan memorial complex in Volgograd, Russia, during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad on Friday, February 2. In the Battle of Stalingrad during World War II, the Soviet Union successfully defended the city of Stalingrad (now known as Volgograd) against Germany.

A Jain nun offers prayers at the statue of Lord Bahubali during the 88th Bahubali Mahamasthakabhisheka Mahotsava ceremony in Shravanabelagola, India, on Wednesday, February 7. The town will attract millions of people from across the country for the head-anointing ceremony of the 57-foot-tall statue. The Jain ritual will run from February 7 to 26 and is held once every 12 years.

Refugees stage a demonstration in front of the Rwandan Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, after an Israeli government decision to deport asylum seekers on Wednesday, February 7. According to The Jerusalem Post , protests took place "three days after the Israeli government sent out 20,000 deportation notices."

A Siberian tiger cub is weighed in Shenyang, northeast China, on Friday, February 5.

A soldier takes part in a training exercise in Beiji Village on the border county of Mohe, northeast China, on Friday, February 5.

US Vice President Mike Pence, center, stands with with Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, center left, at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Wednesday, February 7. Pence kicked off his swing through Asia on Wednesday by vowing to intensify pressure on North Korea over its growing nuclear threat and showing solidarity with US allies in the region.

A green turtle is treated by veterinarian Dieter Goebel, left, at the German Oceanographic Museum in Stralsund, Germany, on Thursday, February 8. The marine animals are weighed and examined with ultrasound scanners. Then their shells are cleaned.

A man plays saxophone during the Pérola da Guanabara street party in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, February 3. People take to the streets in hundreds of open-air "bloco" parties ahead of Rio's Carnival celebrations.

Police detain a protester demanding the release of political prisoners during a demonstration in Malé, Maldives, on Friday, February 2. What's happening in the Maldives? All you need to know

A man uses a handmade boat to reach his waterlogged home in Sriwulan village, Indonesia, on Friday, February 2. The local marine and fisheries office said the tidal flooding was caused by coastal abrasion due to the disappearing mangrove forests over the last 20 years.