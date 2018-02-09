The week in 35 photos

Luger Erin Hamlin carries the American flag as she leads US athletes during the Winter Olympics' opening ceremony on Friday, February 9. Hamlin is a four-time Olympian who won bronze in 2014.
A mahout bathes his elephant in the Yamuna River in New Delhi on Tuesday, February 6.
A model walks the runway in the Tom Ford show during Men's Fashion Week in New York on Tuesday, February 6.
A flock of starlings fly in formation at sunset near the town of Rahat, southern Israel, on Saturday, February 3.
A performance takes place during the opening ceremony of the 132nd International Olympic Committee session at the Art Center in Gangneung, South Korea, on Monday, February 5. The Winter Olympics begin on Friday, February 9, in Pyeongchang.
Scientists test space suits and a geo-radar for use in a future Mars mission in the Dhofar Desert of southern Oman on Wednesday, February 7. The desolate Dhofar Desert is said to resemble Mars so much that more than 200 scientists from 25 nations, organized by the Austrian Space Forum, are using it for the next four weeks to field test technology and conduct simulation tests.
President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker jokes with Guy Verhofstadt, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, ahead of a debate on the future of Europe at the Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, February 6.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Mamayev Kurgan memorial complex in Volgograd, Russia, during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad on Friday, February 2. In the Battle of Stalingrad during World War II, the Soviet Union successfully defended the city of Stalingrad (now known as Volgograd) against Germany.
A Siberian tiger cub is weighed in Shenyang, northeast China, on Friday, February 5.
A soldier takes part in a training exercise in Beiji Village on the border county of Mohe, northeast China, on Friday, February 5.
A green turtle is treated by veterinarian Dieter Goebel, left, at the German Oceanographic Museum in Stralsund, Germany, on Thursday, February 8. The marine animals are weighed and examined with ultrasound scanners. Then their shells are cleaned.
A man plays saxophone during the Pérola da Guanabara street party in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, February 3. People take to the streets in hundreds of open-air "bloco" parties ahead of Rio's Carnival celebrations.
A man uses a handmade boat to reach his waterlogged home in Sriwulan village, Indonesia, on Friday, February 2. The local marine and fisheries office said the tidal flooding was caused by coastal abrasion due to the disappearing mangrove forests over the last 20 years.