More than 1,000 flights canceled as snowstorm slams Midwest

Story highlights Some 25 million Americans are under winter weather alerts Friday

Chicago could see 14 inches of snow Friday, then 4 more inches this weekend

(CNN) More than 1,000 US flights have been canceled and drivers were urged to stay off the roads Friday as a winter storm slammed the Midwest with at least 1 inch of snow per hour.

Heavy snow and strong winds already are pounding Chicago and Detroit, where public school systems opted not to open Friday, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

"Make no mistake about it: This is a heavy snow, heavier than we have seen in a number of winters," Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Thursday at a news conference. "Now, Chicago is used to this. On the other hand, over the last winters, we haven't had a snow at this level. And it is not just one night; it is going to go through the weekend."

More than 25 million Americans are under winter weather alerts as an arctic front pushes from Montana through the Midwest, CNN meteorologists said.

Chicago could get around a foot of snow -- 8 to 14 inches -- by late Friday, plus 4 more inches through the weekend, forecasters said.

