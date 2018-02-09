Breaking News

NASA breaks record for pictures taken farthest from Earth

By Amanda Barnett, CNN

Updated 10:38 PM ET, Fri February 9, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

These images of Kuiper Belt objects taken by NASA&#39;s New Horizons were the farthest from Earth ever captured by a spacecraft.
These images of Kuiper Belt objects taken by NASA's New Horizons were the farthest from Earth ever captured by a spacecraft.

(CNN)NASA's New Horizons spacecraft is making history again, this time one-upping the legendary Voyager 1.

New Horizons is the probe that flew by Pluto on July 14, 2015, and beamed back those amazing pictures. Now, it's zipping along at more than 700,000 miles (1.1 million kilometers) each day -- moving farther and farther out into our solar system.
On December 5, 2017, it broke a record set by Voyager 1 in 1990.
NASA said in a statement that New Horizons snapped a picture of a group of stars known as the "Wishing Well" when the spacecraft was about 3.79 billion miles (6.12 billion kilometers) from Earth.
    New Horizons broke its own record a couple of hours later that day by taking images of two space rocks in the Kuiper Belt, a disc-shaped region beyond Neptune that may be home to hundreds of thousands of icy worlds and a trillion or more comets, according to a NASA statement.
    Read More
    New Horizons team proposes new world to explore
    New Horizons team proposes new world to explore
    Compare that achievement to Voyager 1, which was 3.75 billion miles (6.06 billion kilometers) from Earth when it took the famous "Pale Blue Dot" image of our home world on February 14, 1990. NASA says Voyager 1's cameras were turned off after that, so its photography record has been unchallenged for more than 27 years.
    "New Horizons has long been a mission of firsts — first to explore Pluto, first to explore the Kuiper Belt, fastest spacecraft ever launched," Alan Stern, the mission's principal investigator, said in the NASA statement. "And now, we've been able to make images farther from Earth than any spacecraft in history."
    Pluto on the horizon
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    When NASA&#39;s New Horizons spacecraft flew by Pluto in July 2015, it photographed what scientists are calling &quot;bladed&quot; terrain near the heart-shaped region of the dwarf planet. This 3-D image was created using two images taken about 14 minutes apart on July 14. The first image was snapped about 16,000 miles (25,000 kilometers) from Pluto and the second was taken when the spacecraft was 10,000 miles (about 17,000 kilometers) away. Break out your 3-D glasses for the best view.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    When NASA's New Horizons spacecraft flew by Pluto in July 2015, it photographed what scientists are calling "bladed" terrain near the heart-shaped region of the dwarf planet. This 3-D image was created using two images taken about 14 minutes apart on July 14. The first image was snapped about 16,000 miles (25,000 kilometers) from Pluto and the second was taken when the spacecraft was 10,000 miles (about 17,000 kilometers) away. Break out your 3-D glasses for the best view.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 43
    The New Horizons team has discovered a chain of exotic mountains that are covered in methane snow on Pluto. NASA released an image of the snow-capped mountains stretching across the dark expanse of Cthulhu on March 3.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    The New Horizons team has discovered a chain of exotic mountains that are covered in methane snow on Pluto. NASA released an image of the snow-capped mountains stretching across the dark expanse of Cthulhu on March 3.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 43
    NASA released a photo on February 4, 2015, of what it suspects is an image of floating hills on Pluto&#39;s surface. The hills are made of water ice and are suspended above a sea of nitrogen.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    NASA released a photo on February 4, 2015, of what it suspects is an image of floating hills on Pluto's surface. The hills are made of water ice and are suspended above a sea of nitrogen.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 43
    This image made in infrared light shows water ice is abundant on Pluto&#39;s surface. The image was created using two scans of Pluto made by the New Horizons spacecraft on July 14, when the probe was about 67,000 miles (108,000 kilometers) above Pluto.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    This image made in infrared light shows water ice is abundant on Pluto's surface. The image was created using two scans of Pluto made by the New Horizons spacecraft on July 14, when the probe was about 67,000 miles (108,000 kilometers) above Pluto.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 43
    This photo shows the the mountainous shoreline of Sputnik Planum. &quot;The mountains bordering Sputnik Planum are absolutely stunning at this resolution,&quot; said New Horizons science team member John Spencer of the Southwest Research Institute. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/image-feature/the-mountainous-shoreline-of-sputnik-planum&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Read full caption.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    This photo shows the the mountainous shoreline of Sputnik Planum. "The mountains bordering Sputnik Planum are absolutely stunning at this resolution," said New Horizons science team member John Spencer of the Southwest Research Institute. Read full caption.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 43
    This image shows the layered interior walls of the planet&#39;s many craters. According to NASA, &quot;layers in geology usually mean an important change in composition or event.&quot; However, NASA says the New Horizons team members do not know if they are seeing local, regional or global layering.&lt;br /&gt;Most of the craters seen here lie within the 155-mile (250-kilometer)-wide Burney Basin. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/image-feature/plutos-layered-craters-and-icy-plains&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Learn more at NASA&#39;s website.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    This image shows the layered interior walls of the planet's many craters. According to NASA, "layers in geology usually mean an important change in composition or event." However, NASA says the New Horizons team members do not know if they are seeing local, regional or global layering.
    Most of the craters seen here lie within the 155-mile (250-kilometer)-wide Burney Basin. Learn more at NASA's website.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 43
    This image shows how erosion and faulting has sculpted Pluto&#39;s icy crust into rugged badlands. The prominent 1.2-mile-high cliff at the top is part of a great canyon system that stretches for hundreds of miles across Pluto&#39;s northern hemisphere, NASA says. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/image-feature/pluto-s-badlands&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Learn more at NASA.gov.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    This image shows how erosion and faulting has sculpted Pluto's icy crust into rugged badlands. The prominent 1.2-mile-high cliff at the top is part of a great canyon system that stretches for hundreds of miles across Pluto's northern hemisphere, NASA says. Learn more at NASA.gov.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 43
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/feature/pluto-s-big-moon-charon-reveals-a-colorful-and-violent-history&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pluto&#39;s largest moon, Charon&lt;/a&gt;, in seen in enhanced color in this image taken by NASA&#39;s New Horizons spacecraft. The space probe took the image just before it made its closest approach on July 14. The image combines blue, red and infrared images to best highlight the moon&#39;s surface features. Charon is 754 miles (1,214 kilometers) across. The image was released on October 1.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    Pluto's largest moon, Charon, in seen in enhanced color in this image taken by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft. The space probe took the image just before it made its closest approach on July 14. The image combines blue, red and infrared images to best highlight the moon's surface features. Charon is 754 miles (1,214 kilometers) across. The image was released on October 1.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 43
    Images from two instruments on New Horizons are combined in this photo to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/feature/pluto-s-big-moon-charon-reveals-a-colorful-and-violent-history&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;show Charon&#39;s cratered uplands&lt;/a&gt; at the top and a series of canyons. The bottom of the image shows rolling plains.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    Images from two instruments on New Horizons are combined in this photo to show Charon's cratered uplands at the top and a series of canyons. The bottom of the image shows rolling plains.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 43
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/feature/pluto-s-big-moon-charon-reveals-a-colorful-and-violent-history&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;This composite of enhanced color images&lt;/a&gt; shows the striking differences between Pluto, lower right, and its largest moon, Charon. NASA says the color and brightness of the two worlds have been processed identically to allow for direct comparison. Pluto and Charon are shown with approximately correct relative sizes, but their true separation is not to scale.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    This composite of enhanced color images shows the striking differences between Pluto, lower right, and its largest moon, Charon. NASA says the color and brightness of the two worlds have been processed identically to allow for direct comparison. Pluto and Charon are shown with approximately correct relative sizes, but their true separation is not to scale.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 43
    These photos show Pluto&#39;s variety of textures, including what NASA calls &quot;rounded and bizarrely textured mountains.&quot; The mountains are informally called the Tartarus Dorsa. This image shows about 330 miles (530 kilometers) of Pluto&#39;s terrain. It combines blue, red and infrared images taken by the space probe&#39;s Ralph/Multispectral Visual Imaging Camera. The images were taken on July 14, during the probe&#39;s flyby. They were released on September 24.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    These photos show Pluto's variety of textures, including what NASA calls "rounded and bizarrely textured mountains." The mountains are informally called the Tartarus Dorsa. This image shows about 330 miles (530 kilometers) of Pluto's terrain. It combines blue, red and infrared images taken by the space probe's Ralph/Multispectral Visual Imaging Camera. The images were taken on July 14, during the probe's flyby. They were released on September 24.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 43
    The photos taken by New Horizons just before its closest approach to Pluto on July 14 are the sharpest images to date of Pluto&#39;s varied terrain. This high-resolution image reveals details of two ice mountains. The image spans 75 miles (120 kilometers) of Pluto&#39;s surface.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    The photos taken by New Horizons just before its closest approach to Pluto on July 14 are the sharpest images to date of Pluto's varied terrain. This high-resolution image reveals details of two ice mountains. The image spans 75 miles (120 kilometers) of Pluto's surface.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 43
    This image of the surface of Pluto was taken just 15 minutes after NASA&#39;s New Horizon spacecraft made its closest approach to the icy planet on July 14. As it looked toward the Sun, the spacecraft&#39;s camera captured more than dozen thin layers of haze in Pluto&#39;s atmosphere, at least 60 miles (100 kilometers) above the surface. The photo was downlinked to Earth on September 13.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    This image of the surface of Pluto was taken just 15 minutes after NASA's New Horizon spacecraft made its closest approach to the icy planet on July 14. As it looked toward the Sun, the spacecraft's camera captured more than dozen thin layers of haze in Pluto's atmosphere, at least 60 miles (100 kilometers) above the surface. The photo was downlinked to Earth on September 13.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 43
    This image of Pluto&#39;s icy and mountainous landscapes was taken from a distance of 11,000 miles (17,700 kilometers). &quot;This image really makes you feel you are there, at Pluto, surveying the landscape for yourself,&quot; said New Horizons Principal Investigator Alan Stern of the Southwest Research Institute in Colorado.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    This image of Pluto's icy and mountainous landscapes was taken from a distance of 11,000 miles (17,700 kilometers). "This image really makes you feel you are there, at Pluto, surveying the landscape for yourself," said New Horizons Principal Investigator Alan Stern of the Southwest Research Institute in Colorado.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 43
    This picture is a synthesis of new high-resolution images downlinked from New Horizons. The broad icy plains have been nicknamed Sputnik Planum. This image is from a perspective above Pluto&#39;s equatorial area. Astronomers began downlinking a data dump from the space craft over Labor Day weekend, September 5 to 7.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    This picture is a synthesis of new high-resolution images downlinked from New Horizons. The broad icy plains have been nicknamed Sputnik Planum. This image is from a perspective above Pluto's equatorial area. Astronomers began downlinking a data dump from the space craft over Labor Day weekend, September 5 to 7.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 43
    Scientists say that what looks like mountains could be huge blocks of frozen water suspended in frozen nitrogen. On the new photos, taken on July 14 and released on September 10, a pixel is 400 meters (440 yards). New Horizons&#39; closest pass by Pluto took it about 50,000 miles from the surface.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    Scientists say that what looks like mountains could be huge blocks of frozen water suspended in frozen nitrogen. On the new photos, taken on July 14 and released on September 10, a pixel is 400 meters (440 yards). New Horizons' closest pass by Pluto took it about 50,000 miles from the surface.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 43
    Pluto&#39;s landscape has lots of variety: plains, mountains, craters and what looks like they might be dunes. The smallest details on the photos are about half a mile wide. The area with the craters is ancient, scientist say. The smooth frozen planes are relatively young.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    Pluto's landscape has lots of variety: plains, mountains, craters and what looks like they might be dunes. The smallest details on the photos are about half a mile wide. The area with the craters is ancient, scientist say. The smooth frozen planes are relatively young.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 43
    Just before its closest approach to Pluto on July 14, NASA&#39;s New Horizons spacecraft snapped this photo of Charon, Pluto&#39;s largest moon. The photo was shot at a distance of 290,000 miles away. Charon&#39;s north pole region is markedly dark. This photo was released on September 10.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    Just before its closest approach to Pluto on July 14, NASA's New Horizons spacecraft snapped this photo of Charon, Pluto's largest moon. The photo was shot at a distance of 290,000 miles away. Charon's north pole region is markedly dark. This photo was released on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 43
    This new image of Pluto is stunning planetary scientists. It shows the small world&#39;s atmosphere, backlit by the sun. NASA says the image reveals layers of haze that are several times higher than predicted. The photo was taken by the New Horizons spacecraft seven hours after its closest approach to Pluto on July 14. New Horizons was about 1.25 million miles from Pluto at the time.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    This new image of Pluto is stunning planetary scientists. It shows the small world's atmosphere, backlit by the sun. NASA says the image reveals layers of haze that are several times higher than predicted. The photo was taken by the New Horizons spacecraft seven hours after its closest approach to Pluto on July 14. New Horizons was about 1.25 million miles from Pluto at the time.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 43
    Images taken of Pluto&#39;s heart-shaped feature, informally named Tombaugh Regio, reveal a &quot;vast, craterless plain that appears to be no more than 100 million years old,&quot; NASA said July 17. The frozen region &quot;is possibly still being shaped by geologic processes.&quot; NASA&#39;s New Horizons spacecraft was launched in 2006 and traveled 3 billion miles to the dwarf planet.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    Images taken of Pluto's heart-shaped feature, informally named Tombaugh Regio, reveal a "vast, craterless plain that appears to be no more than 100 million years old," NASA said July 17. The frozen region "is possibly still being shaped by geologic processes." NASA's New Horizons spacecraft was launched in 2006 and traveled 3 billion miles to the dwarf planet.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 43
    Close-up images of a region near Pluto&#39;s equator revealed a giant surprise: a range of youthful mountains. NASA released the image on July 15.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    Close-up images of a region near Pluto's equator revealed a giant surprise: a range of youthful mountains. NASA released the image on July 15.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 43
    Remarkable new details of Pluto&#39;s largest moon, Charon, are revealed in this image released on July 15.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    Remarkable new details of Pluto's largest moon, Charon, are revealed in this image released on July 15.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 43
    The latest spectra analysis from New Horizons&#39; Ralph instrument was released on July 15. It reveals an abundance of methane ice, but with striking differences from place to place across the frozen surface of Pluto.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    The latest spectra analysis from New Horizons' Ralph instrument was released on July 15. It reveals an abundance of methane ice, but with striking differences from place to place across the frozen surface of Pluto.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 43
    NASA team members and guests count down to the spacecraft&#39;s approach to Pluto on July 14.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    NASA team members and guests count down to the spacecraft's approach to Pluto on July 14.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 43
    This image of Pluto was captured by New Horizons on July 13, about 16 hours before the moment of closest approach. The spacecraft was 476,000 miles from Pluto&#39;s surface.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    This image of Pluto was captured by New Horizons on July 13, about 16 hours before the moment of closest approach. The spacecraft was 476,000 miles from Pluto's surface.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 43
    The colors in this image of Pluto and Charon are exaggerated to make it easy to see their different features. (These are not the actual colors of Pluto and Charon, and the two bodies aren&#39;t really that close together in space.) This image was created on July 13, one day before New Horizons was to make its closest approach to Pluto.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    The colors in this image of Pluto and Charon are exaggerated to make it easy to see their different features. (These are not the actual colors of Pluto and Charon, and the two bodies aren't really that close together in space.) This image was created on July 13, one day before New Horizons was to make its closest approach to Pluto.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 43
    This image of Pluto was captured by New Horizons on July 12. The spacecraft was 1.6 million miles from Pluto at the time.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    This image of Pluto was captured by New Horizons on July 12. The spacecraft was 1.6 million miles from Pluto at the time.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 43
    New Horizons snapped this photo of Charon on July 12. It reveals a system of chasms larger than the Grand Canyon. The spacecraft was 1.6 million miles away when the image was taken.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    New Horizons snapped this photo of Charon on July 12. It reveals a system of chasms larger than the Grand Canyon. The spacecraft was 1.6 million miles away when the image was taken.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 43
    New Horizons was about 3.7 million miles from Pluto and Charon when it took this image on July 8.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    New Horizons was about 3.7 million miles from Pluto and Charon when it took this image on July 8.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 43
    Do you see a heart on Pluto? This image was taken on July 7 by New Horizons when it was about 5 million miles from the planet. Look to the lower right, and you&#39;ll see a large bright area -- about 1,200 miles across -- that resembles a heart.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    Do you see a heart on Pluto? This image was taken on July 7 by New Horizons when it was about 5 million miles from the planet. Look to the lower right, and you'll see a large bright area -- about 1,200 miles across -- that resembles a heart.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 43
    New Horizons took six black-and-white photos of Pluto and Charon between June 23 and 29. The images were combined with color data from another instrument on the space probe to create the images above. The spacecraft was 15 million miles away when it started the sequence and 11 million miles when the last photo was taken.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    New Horizons took six black-and-white photos of Pluto and Charon between June 23 and 29. The images were combined with color data from another instrument on the space probe to create the images above. The spacecraft was 15 million miles away when it started the sequence and 11 million miles when the last photo was taken.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 43
    Pluto is shown here along with Charon in images taken on June 25 and 27. The image on the right shows a series of evenly spaced dark spots near Pluto&#39;s equator. Scientists hope to solve the puzzle as New Horizons gets closer to Pluto.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    Pluto is shown here along with Charon in images taken on June 25 and 27. The image on the right shows a series of evenly spaced dark spots near Pluto's equator. Scientists hope to solve the puzzle as New Horizons gets closer to Pluto.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 43
    New Horizons took a series of 13 images of Charon circling Pluto over the span of 6½ days in April. As the images were being taken, the spacecraft moved from about 69 million miles from Pluto to 64 million miles.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    New Horizons took a series of 13 images of Charon circling Pluto over the span of 6½ days in April. As the images were being taken, the spacecraft moved from about 69 million miles from Pluto to 64 million miles.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 43
    Look carefully at the images above: They mark the first time New Horizons has photographed Pluto&#39;s smallest and faintest moons, Kerberos and Styx. The images were taken from April 25 to May 1.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    Look carefully at the images above: They mark the first time New Horizons has photographed Pluto's smallest and faintest moons, Kerberos and Styx. The images were taken from April 25 to May 1.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 43
    New Horizons used its color imager to capture this image of Pluto and Charon on April 9. This was the first color image taken by a spacecraft approaching Pluto and Charon, according to NASA. The spacecraft was about 71 million miles away from Pluto when the photo was taken.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    New Horizons used its color imager to capture this image of Pluto and Charon on April 9. This was the first color image taken by a spacecraft approaching Pluto and Charon, according to NASA. The spacecraft was about 71 million miles away from Pluto when the photo was taken.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 43
    In August 2014, New Horizons crossed the orbit of Neptune, the last planet it would pass on its journey to Pluto. New Horizons took this photo of Neptune and its large moon Triton when it was about 2.45 billion miles from the planet -- more than 26 times the distance between the Earth and our sun.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    In August 2014, New Horizons crossed the orbit of Neptune, the last planet it would pass on its journey to Pluto. New Horizons took this photo of Neptune and its large moon Triton when it was about 2.45 billion miles from the planet -- more than 26 times the distance between the Earth and our sun.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 43
    New Horizons captured this image of Jupiter and its volcanic moon Io in early 2007.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    New Horizons captured this image of Jupiter and its volcanic moon Io in early 2007.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 43
    On its way to Pluto, New Horizons snapped these photos of Jupiter&#39;s four large &quot;Galilean&quot; moons. From left is Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    On its way to Pluto, New Horizons snapped these photos of Jupiter's four large "Galilean" moons. From left is Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 43
    A white arrow points to Pluto in this photo taken in September 2006 from New Horizons. The spacecraft was still about 2.6 billion miles from Pluto.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    A white arrow points to Pluto in this photo taken in September 2006 from New Horizons. The spacecraft was still about 2.6 billion miles from Pluto.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 43
    Pluto was discovered in 1930 but was only a speck of light in the best telescopes on Earth until February 2010, when NASA released this photo. It was created by combining several images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope -- each only a few pixels wide -- through a technique called dithering. NASA says it took four years and 20 computers operating continuously to create the image.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    Pluto was discovered in 1930 but was only a speck of light in the best telescopes on Earth until February 2010, when NASA released this photo. It was created by combining several images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope -- each only a few pixels wide -- through a technique called dithering. NASA says it took four years and 20 computers operating continuously to create the image.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 43
    This was one of the best views we had of Pluto and its moon Charon before the New Horizons mission. The image was taken by the European Space Agency&#39;s Faint Object Camera on the Hubble Space Telescope on February 21, 1994.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    This was one of the best views we had of Pluto and its moon Charon before the New Horizons mission. The image was taken by the European Space Agency's Faint Object Camera on the Hubble Space Telescope on February 21, 1994.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 43
    A Hubble Space Telescope image of Pluto and its moons. Charon is the largest moon close to Pluto. The other four bright dots are smaller moons discovered in 2005, 2011 and 2012: Nix, Hydra, Kerberos and Styx.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    A Hubble Space Telescope image of Pluto and its moons. Charon is the largest moon close to Pluto. The other four bright dots are smaller moons discovered in 2005, 2011 and 2012: Nix, Hydra, Kerberos and Styx.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 43
    New Horizons launched from Florida&#39;s Kennedy Space Center on January 19, 2006. The probe, about the size of a piano, weighed nearly 1,054 pounds at launch. It has seven instruments on board to take images and sample Pluto&#39;s atmosphere. After it completes its five-month study of Pluto, the spacecraft will keep going deeper into the Kuiper Belt.
    Photos: Pluto on the horizon
    New Horizons launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on January 19, 2006. The probe, about the size of a piano, weighed nearly 1,054 pounds at launch. It has seven instruments on board to take images and sample Pluto's atmosphere. After it completes its five-month study of Pluto, the spacecraft will keep going deeper into the Kuiper Belt.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 43
    pluto&#39;s bladed terrianpluto cthulhu01 pluto hills waterpluto water ice composite 01301601 pluto 05121502 pluto 05121503 pluto 05121501 charon02 charon03 charonpluto textured mountainpluto ice mountain and plainspluto 0917 01pluto 0917 0201 pluto 091002 pluto 091003 pluto 091004 pluto 0910pluto hazy skiespulto heart 071802 pluto 071501 charon 0715pluto methane01 pluto 071501 pluto horizon 0714Pluto and Charon in false color 071415NASA New Horizons Plutos heartNASA New Horizons Charon 071215pluto charon 0708pluto heartpluto triptych 07042015Pluto on the Horizonnew horizons pluto charon seriesnew horizons styx kerberospluto charon color image new horizonsNeptune and TritonJupiter and IoJupite and its moonsNew Horizons spots PlutoPluto from Hubble 2010Pluto and Charon 1994pluto and five moonsnew horizons launched
    New Horizons is sleeping now, resting up for its next big adventure. On January 1, 2019, the probe will fly by a small, frozen world in the Kuiper Belt called 2014 MU69, which orbits a billion miles beyond Pluto.
    MU69 will be the most distant world ever explored. Yes, MU 69 is a boring name and NASA is asking the public to help come up with a better one.
    New Horizons was launched on January 19, 2006. It finished its primary mission with the Pluto flyby in 2015 and is now on an extended mission to explore the Kuiper Belt, helping the US to complete its reconnaissance of our solar system.