Angered by Larry Nassar's abuse, she drew the survivors. 158 of them

(CNN) Sarah Dvojack was hooked on gymnastics as a year-old girl watching the 1996 Summer Olympics, and she's been in love ever since.

So, when she learned that Dr. Larry Nassar had been sexual abusing gymnasts in his care for years and years, she -- like most who watched the victims testify in court -- was shocked and outraged.

"I felt kind of helpless because I can't really do anything," Dvojack told CNN. "I don't know any of these people."

The children's book author and illustrator then did what she could: She drew.

