(CNN) A Georgia police officer was killed and two sheriff's deputies were wounded Friday while trying to arrest a man, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in Locust Grove, a small town about 35 miles south of Atlanta, when the two Henry County deputies went to a residence to serve a warrant on a man for failure to appear in Locust Grove Municipal Court, Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer said at a news conference.

"They talked with the individual and after about 10 minutes of talking with him realized they were going to be making an arrest and they were going to have issues placing him in custody," the sheriff said. "It was obvious the individual was not going to go."

The Locust Grove officer was backing up two deputies serving a warrant, authorites said.

The deputies called for backup and a Locust Grove police officer arrived.

While trying to make the arrest, an altercation occurred during which the three officers and the suspect were all shot, McBrayer said. The suspect, who was not immediately identified, died, he said. McBrayer did not say who opened fire.