Breaking News

Winter Olympics opening ceremony sees historic handshake

By James Masters and Aimee Lewis, CNN

Updated 11:38 AM ET, Fri February 9, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Protests erupt over NK presence at Olympics
Protests erupt over NK presence at Olympics

    JUST WATCHED

    Protests erupt over NK presence at Olympics

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(22 Videos)

Pyeongchang (CNN)Diplomacy and sporting endeavor mixed awkwardly at the spectacular opening of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, as sworn adversaries sat feet apart while North Korea received a welcome that would have been unthinkable just months ago.

In a ceremony infused with themes of peace and harmony, South Korean President Moon Jae-in twice shook hands with Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. US Vice President Mike Pence, sitting a few seats away in the same VIP booth, looked stony faced as the extraordinary scenes unfolded.
The unprecedented encounter between the two senior Koreans fueled hopes that the Olympics could succeed where a generation of world leaders has failed -- to lay the groundwork, however tentatively, to a process of reconciliation on a peninsula that often appears one wrong move away from nuclear conflict.
Minutes into the ceremony, as children skipped through a mythical landscape, Moon greeted Kim Yo Jong and North Korea's 90-year-old ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam, the head of the North's Olympic delegation.
    Kim Yo-Jong applauds during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
    Kim Yo-Jong applauds during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
    Kim Yo Jong, the first member of the North's ruling dynasty to visit the south since the end of the Korean War in 1953, smiled broadly as they shook hands.
    Read More
    Then, the two figures from opposite sides of a divided Korea watched as athletes from their respective nations marched together under a unified flag.

    Themes of peace

    A giant dove lit up the sky, famous South Korean singers sang John Lennon's Imagine and, most significantly of all, athletes from North and South Korea walked in together for the first time in 11 years.
    The message was not subtle. Drawing on themes of harmony and unity, the ceremony gave Koreans hope -- whether or not it lasts -- that their nations, still technically at war, may one day find peace.
    The South Korean flag &quot;Taegeukgi&quot; is seen during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang.
    The South Korean flag "Taegeukgi" is seen during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang.
    The ceremony involved a starring role for the Games' mascot Soohorang, the white tiger, long been considered a protective guardian in Korean history and culture.
    In an elaborate finale, pre-taped for the TV broadcast to ensure nothing went wrong, more than 1,200 choreographed drones formed the Olympic rings in the sky.
    Soohrang, the white tiger, played a starring role in the opening ceremony.
    Soohrang, the white tiger, played a starring role in the opening ceremony.

    Pence looked uncomfortable

    Pence, who has been vocal in his criticism of North Korea in the runup to the Games, sat impassive in the frigid February night, rising only when the US team entered the stadium.
    The US and North Korean representatives did not speak during the ceremony, and Pence did not attend an earlier dinner where he was due to share a table with North Korea's ceremonial head of state.
    Moon, however, welcomed Kim enthusiastically, greeting her warmly when she entered the VIP box and then shaking her hand again when North and South Korean athletes entered the stadium together.
    US Vice President Mike Pence (front R), his wife Karen (front C), North Korea&#39;s leader Kim Jong Un&#39;s sister Kim Yo Jong (2nd L) and Kim Jung-Sook (L), the wife of South Korea&#39;s President Moon Jae-in, attend the opening ceremony.
    US Vice President Mike Pence (front R), his wife Karen (front C), North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong (2nd L) and Kim Jung-Sook (L), the wife of South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, attend the opening ceremony.
    The presence of Kim, who was promoted to the country's Politburo, the senior body of North Korea's communist party, as an alternate member last year, represents a hugely significant move in the thawing of relations between the neighbors.
    According to diplomatic sources, there is a "good chance" Kim will invite Moon to visit Pyongyang "sometime this year."
    Fireworks explode during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018.
    Fireworks explode during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018.
    While the sources say "nothing is final," a visit by Moon to North Korea would be the first time a South Korean President has stepped foot in the country since 2007.
    That invitation could come when Moon and Kim will meet for lunch at the Blue House on Saturday, after the meeting was confirmed by a South Korean presidential spokesperson.
    Fireworks erupt as the Olympic cauldron is lit in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday, February 9.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    Fireworks erupt as the Olympic cauldron is lit in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday, February 9.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 27
    North and South Korean athletes march together during the parade of nations. It has happened only three other times in Olympic history.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    North and South Korean athletes march together during the parade of nations. It has happened only three other times in Olympic history.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 27
    Former figure skater Kim Yuna lights the Olympic cauldron. The South Korean won gold in the 2010 Winter Olympics.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    Former figure skater Kim Yuna lights the Olympic cauldron. The South Korean won gold in the 2010 Winter Olympics.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 27
    The torchbearers included former South Korean soccer star Ahn Jung-hwan and golfer Inbee Park.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    The torchbearers included former South Korean soccer star Ahn Jung-hwan and golfer Inbee Park.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 27
    The opening ceremony included many dazzling displays and performances.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    The opening ceremony included many dazzling displays and performances.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 27
    Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, speaks before the lighting of the cauldron.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, speaks before the lighting of the cauldron.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 27
    The ceremony was held at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, a temporary structure with capacity for 35,000 spectators.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    The ceremony was held at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, a temporary structure with capacity for 35,000 spectators.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 27
    US Vice President Mike Pence, front right, attends the ceremony with his wife, Karen. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is seated in the back row and on the left. She was a guest of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, not pictured. At left is Moon&#39;s wife, Kim Jung-sook.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    US Vice President Mike Pence, front right, attends the ceremony with his wife, Karen. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is seated in the back row and on the left. She was a guest of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, not pictured. At left is Moon's wife, Kim Jung-sook.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 27
    US athletes arrive at the opening ceremony.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    US athletes arrive at the opening ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 27
    American athletes wave during the march of nations.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    American athletes wave during the march of nations.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 27
    Olympic athletes from Russia march under a neutral flag. Russia was banned from taking part in the Games after the International Olympic Committee found that the country had engaged in &quot;systemic manipulation&quot; of anti-doping rules.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    Olympic athletes from Russia march under a neutral flag. Russia was banned from taking part in the Games after the International Olympic Committee found that the country had engaged in "systemic manipulation" of anti-doping rules.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 27
    France&#39;s athletes take part in the parade of nations.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    France's athletes take part in the parade of nations.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 27
    A Korean quartet led by Jeon In-kwon sings John Lennon&#39;s classic &quot;Imagine&quot; before an inflatable dove is released into the air.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    A Korean quartet led by Jeon In-kwon sings John Lennon's classic "Imagine" before an inflatable dove is released into the air.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 27
    Fireworks explode over the stadium.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    Fireworks explode over the stadium.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 27
    Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua goes shirtless, as he did for the opening ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympics.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua goes shirtless, as he did for the opening ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympics.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 27
    Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the ceremony.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 27
    Participants perform around a design of the Olympic rings.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    Participants perform around a design of the Olympic rings.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 27
    Dutch athletes enter the stadium.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    Dutch athletes enter the stadium.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 27
    Drummers are lined up during the performance.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    Drummers are lined up during the performance.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 27
    The South Korean flag is portrayed.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    The South Korean flag is portrayed.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 27
    A dragon is carried into the stadium.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    A dragon is carried into the stadium.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 27
    Fireworks explode as the opening ceremony begins.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    Fireworks explode as the opening ceremony begins.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 27
    A white tiger is portrayed at the beginning of the ceremony. The tiger is &quot;closely associated with Korean mythology and culture&quot; and is a &quot;familiar figure in Korean folk tales as a symbol of trust, strength and protection,&quot; according to the Games website.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    A white tiger is portrayed at the beginning of the ceremony. The tiger is "closely associated with Korean mythology and culture" and is a "familiar figure in Korean folk tales as a symbol of trust, strength and protection," according to the Games website.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 27
    North Korean cheerleaders wave their country&#39;s flag as they gather ahead of the opening ceremony.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    North Korean cheerleaders wave their country's flag as they gather ahead of the opening ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 27
    Impersonators of Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump are escorted out of the stadium.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    Impersonators of Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump are escorted out of the stadium.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 27
    Performers entertain the fans during the ceremony.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    Performers entertain the fans during the ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 27
    Pyeongchang is about 80 miles (125 kilometers) east of Seoul, South Korea, and about 60 miles south of the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea.
    Photos: 2018 Winter Olympics: The opening ceremony
    Pyeongchang is about 80 miles (125 kilometers) east of Seoul, South Korea, and about 60 miles south of the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 27
    45 winter olympics opening ceremony 020933 winter olympics opening ceremony 020948 winter olympics opening ceremony 020949 winter olympics opening ceremony 020943 winter olympics opening ceremony 020946 winter olympics opening ceremony 020911 winter olympics opening ceremony 020932 winter olympics opening ceremony 020918 winter olympics opening ceremony 020960 winter olympics opening ceremony 020927 winter olympics opening ceremony 020955 winter olympics opening ceremony 020953 winter olympics opening ceremony 0209Winter Olympics opening ceremony fireworks29 winter olympics opening ceremony 020910 winter olympics opening ceremony 020924 winter olympics opening ceremony 020914 winter olympics opening ceremony 020913 winter olympics opening ceremony 020912 winter olympics opening ceremony 020915 winter olympics opening ceremony 020901 winter olympics opening ceremony 020951 winter olympics opening ceremony 020902 winter olympics opening ceremony 020926 winter olympics opening ceremony 020907 winter olympics opening ceremony 020906 winter olympics opening ceremony 0209

    Korean athletes march together

    Teams from North and South Korea team entered the arena under the unification flag, a blue silhouette of the peninsula and outlying islands. Athletes from both nations took selfies with each other as they waited to walk into the heart of the stadium.
    As the Koreans emerged, they were greeted to an ovation from 35,000 cheering spectators.
    North Korea&#39;s Hwang Chung Gum and South Korea&#39;s Won Yun-jong arrive during the opening ceremony.
    North Korea's Hwang Chung Gum and South Korea's Won Yun-jong arrive during the opening ceremony.
    The show of unity and harmony was not lost on Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee, who said North and South Korea had set a "great example" for sending "a powerful message of peace."
    "All the athletes around me, all the spectators here in the stadium, and all Olympic fans watching around the world... we are all touched by this wonderful gesture," Bach said. "We all join and support you in your message of peace".

    Tongan looks cold

    Pita Taufatofua has never been one to shy away from the big occasion. The Tongan athlete who raised eyebrows for going shirtless while carrying his country's flag during the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Rio two years ago, has done it again.
    Flag bearer Pita Taufatofua of Tonga leads the team during the opening ceremony.
    Flag bearer Pita Taufatofua of Tonga leads the team during the opening ceremony.
    Taufatofua braved the 32˚F cold and again appeared bare-chested, wearing only a traditional Tongan mat. The guy knows he has a brand, and he is sticking to it.
    The 34-year-old, who competed in taekwondo in Rio, will be going for gold in cross-country skiing in Korea.

    Olympic torch lit

    It was left to 2010 Olympic figure skating champion Yuna Kim to light the Olympic flame.
    South Korean Olympic figure skating champion Yuna Kim lights the Olympic flame.
    South Korean Olympic figure skating champion Yuna Kim lights the Olympic flame.
    Two members of the joint Korean hockey team carried the Olympic Torch up a steep flight of stairs, after it had passed through the hands of short-track medalist Chun Lee-kyung, golfer Inbee Park and soccer player Ahn Jung-hwan.
    The torch was then given to Kim, who performed a short skating routine before lighting up Pyeongchang.

    Aimee Lewis reported from Pyeongchang and James Masters wrote in London. CNN's Will Ripley and Sophie Jeong in Seoul contributed.